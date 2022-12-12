CyberPower PFC Sinewave Rackmount UPS System Named a Finalist in the 2022 CRN® Tech Innovator Awards

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and management products, has been named a finalist by CRN,® a brand of The Channel Company, in the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. CyberPower was recognized in the power protection and management category for its PFC Sinewave UPS (uninterruptible power supply) Rackmount CP1500PFCRM2U system.

The annual CRN Tech Innovator award program celebrates innovative vendors in the IT channel across 38 different technology categories in critical business areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The selection process for this year's winners was overseen by a panel of CRN editors and is based on a review of hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and best fit with customer and solution provider needs.

Released in May 2022, the CyberPower CP1500PFCRM2U UPS system provides battery backup, surge protection and EMI/RFI noise filtering that protects security systems, audio/visual equipment, networking and storage devices from power fluctuations and outages—all in a compact form factor. At a 2U height and only 10.5 inches in depth, the 28-pound UPS unit fits comfortably in short-depth rack installations where space is at a premium.

The CyberPower CP1500PFCRM2U UPS system is ideal for sensitive electronics that require a sine wave power source in many home, office and commercial settings. "This lightweight, short-depth UPS system is the latest release in our PFC Sinewave UPS series with line-interactive topology for reliable power protection. We designed the unit with user-friendly features including a color multi-function LCD control panel and remote monitoring capabilities via optional remote monitoring cards," said Neil Amundsen, vice president of product and innovation at CyberPower. "We are excited that this product has been so well received by our partners and are honored to be recognized by CRN for the thought and technology we put into this product."

"Our CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize those technology vendors that are making the biggest impacts in digital transformation for solutions providers with unique, cutting-edge products and services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "It is my pleasure to congratulate each and every one of our 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We're delighted to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."

The Tech Innovator Awards are featured in the December 2022 issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

Note to editor: an image is available at https://marvel-b1-cdn.bc0a.com/f00000000057284/www.cyberpowersystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/8912_cpu_web_pressrelease_cp1500pfcrm2u_socialpost_1200x675_v3woutline.png

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005106/en/