Manufacturers Bank Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary

Manufacturers Bank celebrated its 60th anniversary on November 16, 2022, with 300 clients, dignitaries, community leaders, and colleagues from the bank, parent company SMBC, and Jenius Bank, a recently announced digital consumer banking division of Manufacturers Bank that will launch in 2023.

Founded in 1962, Manufacturers Bank opened primarily serving the Los Angeles apparel industry. Throughout the next six decades, the bank grew to provide specialized services for middle-market businesses including manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, importers, exporters, and service companies. Today, the bank holds $4.2 billion in assets with offices located at its downtown headquarters, Beverly Hills, Brea, Encino, Glendale, Newport Beach, San Jose, Torrance, and Woodland Hills.

"Tonight, we celebrate our long history supporting the needs of our loyal clients, business partners, and communities," said Chairman and CEO Kazuhisa Miyagawa. "The bank has evolved from serving a group of local businesses to tailoring broad solutions for clients in a variety of industries, including commercial real estate developers and quick serve restaurant franchisees."

Manufacturers Bank shared a preview of Jenius Bank, a 100% digital bank that will provide consumers personalized insights, delivering on the promise of smarter banking for a richer life. Following market trends, Jenius Bank will eliminate fees charged by most banks, reduce paper and manual processing, and will not have physical branches to maximize efficiencies.

"As with Manufacturers Bank, we strongly hope Jenius Bank will be loved for many decades to come," said Akihiro Fukutome, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Co-Head of the Global Banking Unit, SMBC, who is also on Manufacturers Bank's Board. "SMBC Group will continue to support Manufacturers Bank in order to contribute to the sustainable development of all stakeholders."

To mark its 60th anniversary, the bank also made a $60,000 contribution recognizing two community organizations. A $30,000 donation was made to the Drew Child Development Corporation to support its work in early-intervention programs for at-risk infants and toddlers, childcare services, and family therapy. In addition, $30,000 was donated to the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California, which provides business development services, promotes the welfare of the Japanese American Community, and strengthens goodwill between the U.S. and Japan.

President Sander Pruijs noted, "We are proud of our history and excited about the future, which includes the launch of the digital bank. With a strong commitment from SMBC Group, we will continue investing our capabilities to be the Gateway to Growth for our clients and colleagues."

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Manufacturers Bank is a subsidiary of SMBC Americas Holdings, Inc., a bank holding company wholly owned by SMBC. For 60 years, Manufacturers Bank has been the right-sized bank for middle market and corporate businesses, providing sophisticated solutions and the expertise of a larger institution with the personal "high touch" services of a community bank. Our clients have direct access to experienced bankers and decision makers including our executive team. We have a complete portfolio of services and expertise in Commercial and Small Business Lending, Quick Service Restaurants, Specialty Banking, Fiduciary, Trust and Estates, International Services, and Cash Management.

