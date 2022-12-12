U.S. News & World Report will evaluate 3M Ambulatory Potentially Preventable Complications grouping software for potential use in its Best Hospitals rankings

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M Health Information Systems (HIS) today announced that U.S. News & World Report is evaluating its new 3M™ Ambulatory Potentially Preventable Complications (3M AM-PPC) software for potential use in the publication's 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with U.S. News & World Report as they evaluate 3M AM-PPC software for potential use in their iconic Best Hospitals rankings," said Sandeep Wadhwa, MD, 3M HIS global chief medical officer. "As the scope, volume and complexity of procedures conducted in ambulatory settings continues to expand, the need for a comprehensive approach to identify and trend adverse events that can affect patient safety in these settings also continues to grow in importance. Our solution's drill-down data analysis capabilities help to identify providers and sites of excellence with lower-than-expected complications from whom others can learn from and emulate those best practices."

About 70% of all surgeries in the U.S. occur in an outpatient setting, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2017 report. A Deloitte 2020 report on hospital revenue trends reported the aggregate outpatient share of total hospital revenue grew from 28% in 1994 to 48% in 2018, and this shift will likely continue highlighting the importance of incorporating outpatient settings of care in assessing rankings.

Developed to address patient safety and quality oversight for procedures performed in hospital outpatient departments or ambulatory surgery centers, 3M AM-PPC uses sophisticated grouping logic and allows providers and payers to identify and analyze complications in outpatient settings by specific procedures, service lines, providers and facilities. National benchmarks are also included.

Preliminary 3M analysis of more than 11 million at-risk ambulatory procedures indicates that complication rates may be as high as 10% for certain procedures. Complications are associated with excess follow-up visits, emergency department visits and inpatient admissions, and can affect patient safety, satisfaction and emotional health.

"Although not all complications are preventable, excessive complications can be reduced if they are clearly identified and addressed. We look forward to our collaboration with 3M HIS to support promoting improved outpatient procedural safety," said Ben Harder, U.S. News & World Report managing editor and chief of health analysis.

