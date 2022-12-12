XT.COM Partners with Koinly For Crypto Tax Reporting as Global Tax Offices Target Crypto

Koinly works seamlessly with XT.COM to import a user's entire trading history at the touch of a button.” — Jane McEvoy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto exchange XT.COM has partnered with crypto tax calculator Koinly to help XT.COM investors file their crypto taxes in minutes, wherever they live.

XT.COM is the world’s first social-infused trading exchange, offering 500 cryptocurrencies and 800 trading pairs to more than 6 million registered users globally. What's more, the platform offers advanced investment options like staking, hashrate mining, loans, saving accounts, futures and ETFs.

With so many investments available to XT.COM users, the requirement to meet increasingly stringent tax obligations isn’t always easy. For XT.COM’s cryptocurrency investors, this is set to change with the support of Koinly - a global crypto tax calculator and portfolio tracker.

Jane McEvoy, Global Head of Partnerships at Koinly, explains, “Koinly works seamlessly with XT.COM to import a user's entire trading history at the touch of a button. All you need from XT.COM is a CSV file of your transaction history. XT.COM provides various in depth CSV files covering ones transaction history including deposits, withdrawals, trade history, and more. Users can simply export these from the XT.COM platform and upload them to Koinly. Koinly then calculates taxable gains, losses, income, expenses and more - all based on ones location settings, and, in step with local tax office’s guidance."

“When they are ready to file, XT.COM users can simply download the report they need. Koinly generates reports based on a user's location, like the ATO myTax report, IRS Schedule D & Form 8949, the UK HMRC Capital Gains Summary and more. As well as this, should XT.COM users prefer to file using a self-filing tax service like TurboTax or TaxAct - Koinly can generate tax reports to upload to these platforms too.

“Otherwise, if users file with the aid of an accountant, they can simply invite their accountant directly to their Koinly account, where they can download the reports they need to file - on the XT.COM customer's behalf.”

Although crypto tax varies depending on where you live - Koinly is equipped to do the job. Via an intuitive interface and AI-led automation, Koinly helps investors in more than 20 countries to file their crypto taxes with their local tax office - without spending hours on spreadsheets and calculations.

“Our partnership with Koinly will benefit our users to securely produce clearer and complete tax reports based on their trading transactions’‘, said the CEO of XT.COM. “In the meantime, it will empower us to provide a better trading journey for all the XT.COM users globally.”

Furthermore, XT.COM users can benefit from Koinly’s crypto tax expertise, made available through comprehensive tax guides, video tutorials and more. And, to celebrate XT.COM partnering with Koinly - Koinly is hosting an exclusive Twitter Space for XT.COM users on 14 December at 10am GMT. Following the event, XT.COM users will get an exclusive discount on Koinly plans to kickstart their optimised crypto tax filing journey.

About Koinly

Koinly is a cryptocurrency calculator used by crypto investors in over 20 countries. Koinly integrates with 700+ exchanges, blockchains, and wallets to give investors an easy and accurate way to track their crypto transactions in one place. From here, Koinly calculates the total capital gains and income an investor has derived from their crypto in any financial year.

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are. Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.