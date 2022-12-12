Ct Global Freight Audit issue a large thank you to the clients who have support to the company’s Office in Ukraine
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ct Global Freight Audit wishes to issue a large thank you and acknowledged appreciation to the company’s many global clients who have offered messages of support and encouragement to the company’s Office based in war torn Ukraine.
Jeff Field, Managing Director for EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America Regions added in a message on Monday 12th December 2022:
“Once again, we as a company, have been quite overwhelmed by the level of concern and care shared by so many of our clients in the past few months from all over the Globe. Despite the dreadful events which have unfolding in the country throughout most of 2022, we have been able to share all this support with our brave and focused employees in the area. These thoughts and best wishes have also been echoed within our many global office employees. From our offices in USA, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia, the messages have all been of care and good will. Whilst the situation itself is obviously very grim and precarious, at this time we are happy to report that all of our team and families are safe and well, albeit most are operating from home locations or from nearly Poland, Romania, Germany, Netherlands and even the United Kingdom.
Our company office in Ukraine is located in the town of Vinnitsa, some 300 Km Southwest of the Capital Kyiv and whilst during the early days of the conflict, there had been little evidence of the type of unprovoked attacks witnessed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson, there has now been several recent missile attacks aimed at disrupting the city’s infrastructure including power and heating facilities.
Ct is monitoring the situation with each and every employee on a twice-daily basis and have plans in place to provide additional support, as necessary. Managed in Ukraine by the local area Director Viktoriya Nikitchyk, all of our team are displaying quite remarkable diligence and endeavor in these dreadfully difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all and their families constantly”.
Ct Global Freight Audit is the World’s Leading Freight Invoice Audit, Verification and Payment Company with offices spanning 5 Continents and 15 global locations
It provides Global Freight Audit and Payment Process services with an Analytical, Financial Review of Invoiced Logistics Costs Versus Carrier (Supplier) and Rate Agreements Versus quantities shipped.
Jeff Field
Jeff Field, Managing Director for EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America Regions added in a message on Monday 12th December 2022:
“Once again, we as a company, have been quite overwhelmed by the level of concern and care shared by so many of our clients in the past few months from all over the Globe. Despite the dreadful events which have unfolding in the country throughout most of 2022, we have been able to share all this support with our brave and focused employees in the area. These thoughts and best wishes have also been echoed within our many global office employees. From our offices in USA, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia, the messages have all been of care and good will. Whilst the situation itself is obviously very grim and precarious, at this time we are happy to report that all of our team and families are safe and well, albeit most are operating from home locations or from nearly Poland, Romania, Germany, Netherlands and even the United Kingdom.
Our company office in Ukraine is located in the town of Vinnitsa, some 300 Km Southwest of the Capital Kyiv and whilst during the early days of the conflict, there had been little evidence of the type of unprovoked attacks witnessed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson, there has now been several recent missile attacks aimed at disrupting the city’s infrastructure including power and heating facilities.
Ct is monitoring the situation with each and every employee on a twice-daily basis and have plans in place to provide additional support, as necessary. Managed in Ukraine by the local area Director Viktoriya Nikitchyk, all of our team are displaying quite remarkable diligence and endeavor in these dreadfully difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all and their families constantly”.
Ct Global Freight Audit is the World’s Leading Freight Invoice Audit, Verification and Payment Company with offices spanning 5 Continents and 15 global locations
It provides Global Freight Audit and Payment Process services with an Analytical, Financial Review of Invoiced Logistics Costs Versus Carrier (Supplier) and Rate Agreements Versus quantities shipped.
Jeff Field
CT Global Freight Audit Ltd
+44 1675 430451
email us here