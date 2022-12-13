Laura Wellington’s New Hybrid App Groups Users According To Vaccine-Preference For Increased Comfort
“ZNEEX” Brings Friendship, Dating, And Walking Into 2023
I decided that the time had come to offer a comfortable solution for all sans judgment in an innovative way that inspires new friendships using healthy walks to do it.”MADISON, CONNECTICUT, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we head into the season of togetherness and indulgence, a new app is promising to help users avoid the loneliness and weight gain so many succumb to this time of year. It’s called ZNEEX.
— Laura Wellington
A new hybrid app, ZNEEX provides an innovative solution for people who are eager to meet new friends with the help of a healthy walk and talk. ZNEEX doesn’t just introduce anybody to anybody, however. Instead, ZNEEX recognizes the emergence of two very distinct sets of people–the vaccinated and the unvaccinated–then offers three distinct groups (vaccinated, unvaccinated, and those “who don’t care either way”) to choose from and participate in. These groups remain separate and apart from each other with no intermingling between. So if users are unvaccinated and only want to meet other unvaccinated users, they can do that by opting into the 'unvaccinated group'. Same holds true for 'vaccinated users' as well as those users 'who don't care either way'.
“This all began with a comment made to me during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic by a friend who I regularly walked with. She said, "I would, at this time, only feel comfortable being in a relationship with you if you were willing to get the vaccines and the booster.” And so our long time friendship abruptly ended. I began to realize that my friend was not alone in her feelings, though. Many began to befriend (and date) only those singles whose vaccine-status “solely” mimicked their own both across our nation and around the world. That reality continues through today and will remain indefinitely in my opinion. Thus, I decided that the time had come to offer a comfortable solution for all sans judgment in an innovative way that inspires new friendships using healthy walks to do so. The ZNEEX app was born with the help of DACWAY, my development partners. And as plenty are using it to reconnect through friendship and walking, many others are using it for dating purposes too,” states ZNEEX founder and creator Laura Wellington.
With a free basic membership and a paid premium membership of less than ten dollars a month, ZNEEX app not only connects new friends (and more in many cases) of like minds and vaccine statuses but it schedules walks, reminds members of upcoming walks, tallies YTD walk totals, and matches together people who like to walk with their dogs. An imminent update of the app will automatically add new friends and potential romantic interests to users personal walking groups, a.k.a. Squads, as well. ZNEEX also counts steps and calories, reminds users to hydrate and even offers virtual walks with other members across the nation.
"As this time of year can be extraordinarily difficult when coping with loneliness and weight gain for many, the ZNEEX app offers a smart alternative that also role model’s ways to find common ground, solution, and togetherness despite people’s differences. I can't think of a better time of year to launch ZNEEX than during the season of peace and unity,” comments Wellington.
Currently available through the Google Play Store, simply download the ZNEEX app or visit www.zneexfriendship.com. The first one hundred subscribers will receive a one month premium membership for free. ZNEEX lets users’ vaccine-preferences walk them into new friendships (and relationships) comfortably. Interviews are already being scheduled. To learn more or to schedule your own interview with Laura Wellington, email ljwelli@gmail.com
ZNEEX app - Making new friends is as easy as a walk in the park