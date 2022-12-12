Plastic Oceans Chile signs an alliance with Searious Business to help Chilean companies turn circular.

Searious Business helps Chilean businesses to realise the value of plastic waste, keeping plastic in the economy and out of our ocean.

SANTIAGO, CHILE, December 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its founding in 2017, Plastic Oceans International has been on a mission to raise awareness about plastic pollution and foster sustainable communities worldwide. They advocate for solutions both on national and global levels. Recently, the organization has seen an increase in brand owner outreach about packaging and business model transformation. Companies no longer ask "why" they need to change. They want to know HOW to change.The pilot project initially focuses on the Chilean market, which currently consumes approximately 990,000 tons of plastic annually yet recycles only 9,6%, of which almost 80% is post industrial plastic. However, in the last few years, Chile has shown to be a progressive market for circular initiatives and solutions and has announced a robust legislative agenda focused on the circular economy.Mark Minneboo, Regional Director for Latin America, elaborates: "As an organization, we work to add value for all stakeholders and push for a circular transformation of society and businesses wherever we can. But as the world changes, so does the way we need to operate as an organization. Generating awareness is not enough anymore, we need to look for new ways to accelerate change. Our mission to end plastic pollution stays the same, it's more urgent than ever, but it is time to increase our impact. To not only talk about business change but to actively change businesses."In comes Searious Business , the pioneer Dutch Circular Plastics company. With their solid background in helping major companies make their plastic use more sustainable, they are the perfect partner to help Chilean companies switch to more sustainable production. "For solutions to be accepted long-term, they need to be profitable. We show businesses how they can operate within a circular economy by reimagining their products, packaging or business models. Strategically reducing impact on ocean ecosystems while accessing the economic potential of unlocked markets.", explains Willemijn Peeters, founder of Searious Business.Since Chile implemented the single-use plastics law in February 2022 and the first talks about a global plastics treaty are on their way, an increasing trend of policy action in Latin America can be observed. Many Latin American countries are following suit with ambitious legislative plans, from single-use plastic bans and extended producer responsibility schemes to circular economy roadmaps, all intended to curb the generation of waste and pollution locally.The time is ripe to move beyond conversation and start taking action to implement practical changes. By consolidating their efforts, Plastic Oceans Chile and Searious Business will show companies how they can be the leaders of change—keeping plastic in the Chilean economy and out of the ocean.If you want to find out how to make your company's plastic use more sustainable, get in touch: chile@plasticoceans.org--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Note for the mediaFor more info, contact Emma Samson from Searious Business: emma@seariousbusiness.comSearious Business are game-changers in the plastics industry. A social enterprise business founded in order to prevent plastic pollution, their work involves systemic change on an international level and accelerating brands towards circular plastic use.Twitter @seariousbizLinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/searious-business Plastic Oceans International is a non-profit organisation founded and existing under the laws of California. They are dedicated to ending plastic pollution and fostering sustainable communities worldwide.Twitter @PlasticOceansUSLinkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/plastic-oceans-chile/