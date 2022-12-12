Troop F Weekly Report 12-05 to 12-11-22

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier and Tr. Rider responded to a hotel in Fort Kent to assist the police department with a fight. Two adult men were fighting inside the establishment. Both refused to file a criminal complaint against the other and were issued disorderly conduct warnings by the Fort Kent Police Department officer.
Incident Type: OAS
Date: 12/6/2022
Town: van buren
Trooper: TR. DESROSIER
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle driving on Main Street without an inspection certificate. Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop and an investigation revealed the driver was suspended. Tr. Desrosier issued the man a criminal summons for OAS and a traffic summons for the inspection violation. The man arranged for a licensed driver to get him and the vehicle.
Incident Type: warrant
Date: 12/9/2022
Town: Van buren
Trooper: TR. DESROSIER
Brief Synopsis: A Van Buren man contacted the State Police stating he knew there was a warrant for his arrest, and he wanted to turn himself in to clear the warrant. The man had the money for his bail; Tr. Desrosier arrested the man on the warrant and arranged for a bail commissioner to bail him.
Incident Type: oas
Date: 12/7/2022
Town: linneus
Trooper: TR. RIDER
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Linneus. He observed a vehicle make an improper turn and it was swerving in the roadway. Tr. Rider conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver first gave a false name, but Tr. Rider found her true identity. The woman lied because she has a suspended driver’s license and is on probation. Tr. Rider issued the woman a criminal summons for OAS and arranged to have her and the vehicle removed from the roadway.
Incident Type: warrant
Date: 12/5/2022
Town: Fort Kent
Trooper: TR. MARTIN
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin was at the Fort Kent District Court when he saw a male leaving the building who he believed had a warrant. Tr. Martin ran the male and saw that he did have an active arrest warrant. Tr. Martin arrested the male on his warrant. The male was able to make bail and was released.
Incident Type: Traffic Offense
Date: 12/6/2022
Town: Littleton
Trooper: TR. MERCHANT
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant was conducting traffic enforcement on Route 1 in Littleton. Tr. Merchant stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Tr. Merchant ran a license check on the male and realized his license had expired over six months prior. Tr. Merchant summonsed the male for driving with an expired driver’s license.
Incident Type: WARRANT ARREST
Date: 12/08/2022
Town: SINCLAIR
Trooper: TR. CURTIN
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin responded to a residence in Sinclair for a 911 hang-up call. It was discovered that the male caller had (2) active arrest warrants for failure to appear on charges including Assault, OUI, and leaving the scene of an accident. Tr. Curtin met with the male caller and confirmed he did not have an emergency. Tr. Curtin arrested the man on the warrants. He was unable to post bail and was transported to the Aroostook County Jail.
Incident Type: CRASH
Date: 12/08/2022
Town: Ludlow
Trooper: Tr. Saucier
Brief Synopsis: On December 8, 2022, at 10:05 P.M. Dmitrii Vasilev was traveling north on Interstate 95 in Ludlow. Vasilev was operating a 2016 Volvo tractor trailer unit hauling paper products. Vasilev swerved to avoid a moose and left the roadway traveling into the median and striking several trees. Vasilev was not injured in the crash however the tractor trailer unit sustained significant damage. Interstate 95 was reduced to one lane as well as completely shut down for several hours while Westerdahl’s Towing removed the truck and trailer.
Incident Type: Trespass
Date: 12/11/2022
Town: Wallagrass
Trooper: Tr. Curtin
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin received a trespass complaint in Wallagrass. The female property owner called to report her former tenant allowed another individual to store property at the residence. In doing so, the male caused damage to the residence and left the property a mess. The complainant requested the male be trespassed from the property. Tr. Curtin is continuing to search for the male and will serve him a Trespass Notice once located.
