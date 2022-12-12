Troop F Weekly Report 12-05 to 12-11-22

Incident Type: ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

Date: 12/5/2022

Town: fort kent

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier and Tr. Rider responded to a hotel in Fort Kent to assist the police department with a fight. Two adult men were fighting inside the establishment. Both refused to file a criminal complaint against the other and were issued disorderly conduct warnings by the Fort Kent Police Department officer.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 12/6/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle driving on Main Street without an inspection certificate. Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop and an investigation revealed the driver was suspended. Tr. Desrosier issued the man a criminal summons for OAS and a traffic summons for the inspection violation. The man arranged for a licensed driver to get him and the vehicle.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 12/9/2022

Town: Van buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: A Van Buren man contacted the State Police stating he knew there was a warrant for his arrest, and he wanted to turn himself in to clear the warrant. The man had the money for his bail; Tr. Desrosier arrested the man on the warrant and arranged for a bail commissioner to bail him.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 12/7/2022

Town: linneus

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Linneus. He observed a vehicle make an improper turn and it was swerving in the roadway. Tr. Rider conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver first gave a false name, but Tr. Rider found her true identity. The woman lied because she has a suspended driver’s license and is on probation. Tr. Rider issued the woman a criminal summons for OAS and arranged to have her and the vehicle removed from the roadway.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 12/5/2022

Town: Fort Kent

Trooper: TR. MARTIN

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin was at the Fort Kent District Court when he saw a male leaving the building who he believed had a warrant. Tr. Martin ran the male and saw that he did have an active arrest warrant. Tr. Martin arrested the male on his warrant. The male was able to make bail and was released.

Incident Type: Traffic Offense

Date: 12/6/2022

Town: Littleton

Trooper: TR. MERCHANT

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant was conducting traffic enforcement on Route 1 in Littleton. Tr. Merchant stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Tr. Merchant ran a license check on the male and realized his license had expired over six months prior. Tr. Merchant summonsed the male for driving with an expired driver’s license.

Incident Type: WARRANT ARREST

Date: 12/08/2022

Town: SINCLAIR

Trooper: TR. CURTIN

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin responded to a residence in Sinclair for a 911 hang-up call. It was discovered that the male caller had (2) active arrest warrants for failure to appear on charges including Assault, OUI, and leaving the scene of an accident. Tr. Curtin met with the male caller and confirmed he did not have an emergency. Tr. Curtin arrested the man on the warrants. He was unable to post bail and was transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

Incident Type: CRASH

Date: 12/08/2022

Town: Ludlow

Trooper: Tr. Saucier

Brief Synopsis: On December 8, 2022, at 10:05 P.M. Dmitrii Vasilev was traveling north on Interstate 95 in Ludlow. Vasilev was operating a 2016 Volvo tractor trailer unit hauling paper products. Vasilev swerved to avoid a moose and left the roadway traveling into the median and striking several trees. Vasilev was not injured in the crash however the tractor trailer unit sustained significant damage. Interstate 95 was reduced to one lane as well as completely shut down for several hours while Westerdahl’s Towing removed the truck and trailer.

Incident Type: Trespass

Date: 12/11/2022

Town: Wallagrass

Trooper: Tr. Curtin