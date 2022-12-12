Stirling CBD Shares How Chiropractors Are Using CBD Gummies to Help Their Clients Sleep Better

Five reasons why chiropractic patients are reaping the sleep benefits of CBD.

/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep is so vital to human health that the NIH says lack of it can lead to chronic illnesses. Most Americans don't get enough sleep - despite knowing how important rest is to one's health. One group of health practitioners can help - Chiropractors are doing their part to ensure their patients sleep better, and one tool they are using is Stirling CBD.

Chiropractic care, in general, has been studied for its positive impact on insomnia and other sleep problems. Aside from alignment and overall chiro care, chiropractors are turning to CBD products to improve their patients' sleep patterns. According to preliminary research, CBD has shown positive effects on sleep disorders. In a 2019 research study, 66% of people who took CBD reported better sleep.

With the power of CBD and chiropractic care combined, chiropractors across the nation can help reduce sleep deprivation among their patients.

Reasons Why Chiropractors Recommend Stirling Professional CBD Gummies to Their Patients

1. Natural & Organic - Compared to prescription drugs, Delta 8 Sleep Gummies offer a natural way to improve sleep. These CBD Sleep Gummies include CBN and low doses of THC - both compounds help the mind and body relax. Aside from being organic, Stirling's Delta 8 and Delta 9 Sleep Gummies are made from pectin derived from apple fiber, making them organic. Most other companies sell gelatin gummies made from animal cartilage.

Stirling Professional CBD has some major advantages for Chiropractors who want to improve their patients' sleep. Stirling offers Pure.Proven.Tested.TM CBD for Chiropractors. It sources its hemp from U.S.-grown plants; this ensures strict agriculture standards are adhered to. The company can oversee the plants' growth, ensuring only organic fertilizers and pesticides are used.

2. They're convenient - Compared to other CBD products, gummies are easy to integrate into people's routines. Patients should take the sleep gummies 45 minutes before going to bed. This will allow the body to digest the gummy and carry the CBD throughout the system.

3. They have a lot of varieties - Unlike capsules, gummies are available in different flavors. Since they can be naturally flavored, patients can pick their favorite flavors, like mango and strawberry-watermelon. CBD gummies can also be formulated with additional ingredients, like CBN.

4. They taste great - Another added plus of gummies over other CBD products is their taste. Patients with sensitive stomachs and even picky eaters can enjoy taking the gummies before sleep. Most gummies are formulated to be either full or broad spectrum, which generally includes other compounds like terpenes.

Terpenes are full of flavonoids that add depth and flavor to each gummy. CBD gummies can also include other flavor enhancements. Take Stirling's mango sleep gummies, for example, which blend the taste of mangoes with other flavonoids.

The overall appeal of CBD gummies can encourage even the pickiest adult to consider taking sleep gummies as a treat.

5. They can be taken by adults of any age range - Sleep gummies can be recommended to any adult as long as they don't have any sensitive medical conditions. Even those who struggle swallowing capsules or taking liquid medicine won't have difficulty integrating gummies into their diet since they are easy to swallow and don't taste like medicine.

The five reasons mentioned above are why many chiropractors prefer Stirlings Sleep gummies over other products. CBD gummies offer more than just sleep improvement; they make it easy for even the busiest adult to integrate them into their diets.

About Stirling CBD

Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, California, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality and sells a full lineup of Hemp-Based CBD, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 9 THC Products. In addition, Stirling launched its Professional Brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which is sold exclusively to Chiropractors, Gyms, CrossFit Boxes, PTs, and Massage Therapists.

