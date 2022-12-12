CDL 1000 Named a Food Logistics 2022 Top Software and Technology Company

Chicago-based logistics technology provider earns recognition for its cutting-edge digital solutions that are simplifying the supply chain

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDL 1000 , a leader in technology for the logistics industry, today announces it has been named to the 2022 Top Software and Technology list by Food Logistics. The award honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, reliable global food and beverage supply chain. The award win comes on the heels of CDL 1000's third overall ranking on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list for growing its business by 56,135% from 2018 – 2021.



CDL 1000 was recognized for its smart logistics technology that its customers are using to ease disruptions within the supply chain and ensure shipments are moved on time to their destinations. Its technology combines augmented intelligence with artificial intelligence (AI) to automate complicated processes within the supply chain. These solutions provide a more accessible and affordable solution for volume export customers, assisting with turning their containers quicker – from loaded to unloaded and back to fully loaded – increasing the loaded ratio from 50% to over 80%.

"Being recognized as a top software and technology company is a testament to the hard work our team puts into creating industry-best solutions for our customers every day," said Andrew Sobko, CEO of CDL 1000. “Supply chain and logistics are hobbled by outdated technology. Our mission is to continue building digital solutions that will replace archaic processes, streamline operations and create greater efficiencies across the entire industry."

Seen as "the FEMA of drayage" for its rapid response capabilities, CDL 1000 works with customers to pull containers out of ports and rail yards within 24 hours, or it helps them pay costly port demurrage and rail yard storage late fees. Every minute matters in the supply chain, and CDL 1000 allows companies to keep shipments moving on time and more efficiently. By using CDL 1000's AI-powered tools, customers can more accurately forecast their budgets and improve their profit margins.

By employing digital solutions, CDL 1000 hopes to eliminate the archaic practices impeding the supply chain today, which will ultimately help boost its customers’ profits, speed up processes and get deliveries in consumers' hands quicker.

About CDL 1000

CDL is logistics unlimited and the nation’s leading drayage partner. CDL drives efficiency at every turn. From the right equipment ready to go to real-time tracking and always-on technology, CDL is here to get your goods to their destination – without fail.

Everything CDL provides is designed around ease, efficiency and driving down costs. CDL will help get your containers in and out of ports and rail yards without delays, even during their busiest times.

CDL experience, coordination, and equipment come together to create a seamless and efficient drayage process from beginning to end – made even smoother by the key relationships CDL has forged with port and rail yard operators over the years.

From a single load to solving your big supply chain challenges, CDL will get your freight where it needs to be, no matter the obstacle, and in the most cost-effective manner while reducing waste.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.