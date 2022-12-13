BGC Ottawa receives transformational gift from Hazelview in support of new south Ottawa clubhouse
BGC Ottawa celebrates the impact of $1 million gift from Hazelview in support of programs at its new Taggart Parkes Family Clubhouse in south Ottawa.
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BGC Ottawa receives transformational gift from Hazelview in support of new south Ottawa clubhouse
— Adam Joiner, CEO, BGC Ottawa
The 15,000 sq. foot Taggart Parkes Family Clubhouse has now been in operation for the last seven months. There are over 5,000 underserved children and youth in south Ottawa. The Club which serves the neighbourhoods of Heron Gate, Heatherington and surrounding communities has seen significant attendance since its doors have opened. On average 150 children and youth attend free programs each day.
“Hazelview’s ongoing support has allowed us to offer transportation of children and youth from nearby neighbourhoods to the Club. Plus, Hazelview’s donation has supported a community youth champion nomination process for the naming of our new kitchen. Nominations were received by the community, for the community. We are looking forward to honouring the Youth Champion recipient at a kitchen naming celebration to take place early in the new year of 2023,” says Adam Joiner, CEO, BGC Ottawa. “With this transformational support we are also able to fund a leadership program at the Taggart Parkes Family Clubhouse that will help us invest in the next generation of young leaders.”
The Hazelview donation is part of their continued investment in Heron Gate and surrounding communities. Hazelview is an investor, owner, developer, and manager of real estate across Canada, including in the Heron Gate neighbourhood of Ottawa where it currently manages over 1800 multi-residential rental suites.
“We remain grateful for the opportunity to continue to support the important work that BGC Ottawa is doing in the south Ottawa area,” said Colleen Krempulec, SVP, Corporate Social Responsibility, Hazelview. “In a recent community nomination process many youths were identified as champions of their community for their community involvement, role modelling, and personal character. We look forward to honouring one very special youth champion at the BGC kitchen naming event early in the new year. Hazelview remains committed to the Heron Gate Social Framework, and our work with BGC Ottawa.”
ABOUT BGC OTTAWA
For almost one hundred years, BGC Ottawa, a registered charity, provides free programs and services to almost 5,000 young people in 19 neighbourhoods. We offer supportive places where all kids and teens, of all backgrounds, can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, and develop confidence and skills for life. From anti-racism to Reconciliation to LGBTQ2S+, food security to scholarships to job readiness, our Clubs battle systemic issues with systemic solutions.
