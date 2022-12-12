On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today

It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.

December 17th event is FREE for the registered participants. The participants may get registered for the event by visiting www.DionRambo.com. The event’s founder, Rambo, stated, "I created Building LA Today and Contract Ready LA to help make contracting fair for small business owners. Diversity is more needed today than ever. And the goal is to equip local business owners interested in contract opportunities." To his surprise, the "event has grown over 500 attendants per month," and he expects to see this growing bigger this time.

Multiple speakers and serial entrepreneurs will be speaking at this fast-paced event, i.e., every speaker will speak for 6 minutes each. The attendant will learn how to get and bid on the contracts in L.A. County and the City.

The venue and time of the "Contract Ready L.A. & Building LA Today." event is Saturday, December 17th, from 10 AM to 12 PM at Westin Hotel LAX.

About Dion Rambo:

Dion Rambo is Los Angeles County Commissioner, a strategic business Leader, and a seasoned entrepreneur. For the last 15 years, Rambo has brought economic opportunities to the city of L.A. Currently, Rambo is also 2022’s Mayor Office winner of the Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR).

Dion Rambo is the founder of RamboHouse.com.

About Contract Ready LA event:

Date and Time: Saturday, December 17, from 10 AM to 12 PM

Venue: Westin Hotel LAX, W. Century Blvd., CA

Register at www.DionRambo.com

Watch The Announcement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swSM-TeQr_c