Wings of Steel and Iron
A historical voyage through the development of technology as man conquers the skies.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout history, innovations through human engineering have brought convenience to the lives of numerous individuals from across the globe. It brought with it the ability to affect and alter the course of history and change lives. Without the hard work of those in the past, today's world would not be home to the innumerable brilliant innovations and life-saving technologies that most people have grown to rely on.
As new innovations emerge, the legwork that goes along with them is frequently ignored. Trade across nations has been simpler because of innovations like airplanes. The convenience of airplanes would not be possible without the extensive effort done by past aeronautical engineers.
Airplane Stories and Histories bring light to the names and events that often get overlooked and forgotten. Author Norman Currey details the numerous events that took part behind the genius that is the airplane. Written from personal experience as an aeronautical engineer, the book provides personal insights that allow readers a peek into the inner workings, mechanisms, and struggles that came with the invention and development of the airplane.
Curious about the inner workings behind each flight? Then get ready for an insider's view into the history of one of the world's greatest innovations. Buckle up and fly together with Author Norman Currey as history takes flight out of the pages of Airplane Stories and Histories.
