The KA Consulting Group Ranked As One of the Top 10 Next-Gen Marketing & Advertising Agencies
The KA Consulting Group was just named one of the Top 10 Next-Gen Marketing & Advertising Agencies of 2022 by Mirror Review.DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KA Consulting Group was just named one of the Top 10 Next-Gen Marketing & Advertising Agencies of 2022 by Mirror Review.
Mirror Review is a platform for technologists and business people. Their mission is to depict not only the achievements of companies and entrepreneurs but also to shed light on the innovations they are carrying to disrupt the current market scenario. Their primary audience is C-level and Managing-level personnel such as CEOs, CMOs, CTOs, CFOs, CIOs, VPs, and Directors.
Mirror Review's Top 10 Next-Gen Marketing & Advertising Agencies of 2022 list brings together a group of the best B2B marketing and advertising agencies from around the world, handpicked by expert analysts and ranked according to service and project portfolios, client reviews, and case studies, rates, and other criteria.
"Our team crafts curated thought leadership content and innovative ideas to fulfill our client's requirements," said Kimberly Afonso, CEO, and Founder of The KA Consulting Group. "We build structured plans to incorporate current trends to best shape reputations and generate positive influence with best-in-class solutions."
The KA Consulting Group is one of the only agencies specializing in personalized thought leadership strategies exclusively for CEOs and Founders. Its global team of expert consultants helps leaders shape their online presence to accurately reflect their identity, intelligence, and purpose by transforming ideas into content for social media, press, personal websites, and campaigns.
The KA Consulting Group works with CEOs and Founders who want to create a platform to lead with thought and purpose through proven digital marketing and branding techniques and personalized thought leadership strategies.
