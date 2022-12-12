Việt Nam appreciates PCA’s role in peacefully addressing int’l disputes

VIETNAM, December 12 - THE HAGUE — Việt Nam always treasures and appreciates the role of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in assisting countries to peacefully settle international disputes by arbitration procedures and international conciliation, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has told PCA Secretary General Marcin Czepelak.

At their meeting in The Hague, the Netherlands, on December 11 afternoon (local time), Chính said that the presence of the PCA in Hà Nội through its representative office is of significance, expressing Việt Nam's message of support for peace and a world order based on international law and in compliance with the United Nations Charter and international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Czepelak affirmed that the PCA's principle is also the orientation that Việt Nam is pursuing, which is "not choosing sides, but choosing justice and right". He appreciated Việt Nam's strong commitment to and role in promoting compliance with the UN Charter and international law.

PM Chính asserted that during its international integration process, Việt Nam is willing to settle international disputes with foreign partners at international mediation, conciliation and arbitration agencies in accordance with international law and to ensure the harmony of interests of the parties.

He proposed the PCA, through its representative office in Hà Nội, support Việt Nam in response to experience in territorial, economic and trade issues, and recruit Vietnamese citizens.

Established in 1899 to facilitate arbitration and other forms of dispute resolution between states, the PCA has developed into a modern, multi-faceted arbitral institution perfectly situated to meet the evolving dispute resolution needs of the international community.

Beyond its headquarters in the Peace Palace in The Hague, the PCA has opened its offices in Mauritius, Buenos Aires (Argentina), Singapore, Vienna (Austria) and Hà Nội. — VNS