Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Prepares for 2023
NPI’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ Platform Streamlines Product Launches in the U.S.
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 is just a few weeks away.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“We are looking forward to a more robust year as the American retail market continues to grow and return to normalcy as we watch COVID-19 in the rearview mirror,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “There are signs that inflation is easing which is great news for consumers and retailers.
“We have plans to expand our operations into other parts of the world,” Gould added. “Our goals for 2023 are to become a total global platform for brands all around the world who want to enter the United States consumer market.”
To help these health and wellness brands enter the United States, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution“ platform, which brings together the professional services needed to launch new products or expand sales of existing sales.
“The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform enables importation, distribution, and promotion in a turn-key, one-stop solution,” he said. “We offer everything from FDA regulatory compliance to placing the products on the shelves.
“Then, our sister company, InHealth Media, takes over and provides high-impact public relations and national TV tagging promotions,” he added.
NPI provides highly professional presentations to some of the most sought-after retailers in the world, such as Walmart, Target, GNC, Walgreens, CVS, Costco, and Whole Foods.
“We highlight the benefits of our clients’ products,” Gould said. “We stay in contact with the retail buyers working on getting our products onto their shelves.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
