Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa manifestation/ explanation of third reading vote

PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release
December 12, 2022

SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA MANIFESTATION/ EXPLANATION OF THIRD READING VOTE

Mr. President, time is running out, the game or shall we say, the future of Philippine basketball is on the line, and this chamber has the opportunity to take the winning shot. Do we take our chance at glory, or do we pass? I say we go all in, Mr. President! Never say die!

Today, we profess our unwavering support to naturalize Mr. Justin Brownlee. Teams draft and trade for players to improve their chances of winning. The addition of Justin in the Philippine Team is not only a win for our basketball program but a win for our nation. A great defender; reliable perimeter shooter; clutch player; and a crowd favorite is added to our team. But most importantly, a good person is added to our citizenry.

Justin may have hailed from Georgia, USA but would later on become known to be one of the most loved residents of the most popular barangay in the Philippines--Brgy. Ginebra. A polite, mild-mannered teammate will now be a fellow Filipino.

We are the best basketball fans in the planet; the most passionate. There is a saying in the world of sports: "Game recognizes game." Usually, this pertains to high praises and respect of player towards another. The Filipino People

acknowledge the accomplishments and honor he has brought to his Barangay. Now, he will be doing it for the whole country.

This humble representation believes that more wins in the international basketball scene are coming our way. However, even before a single game is played by Justin wearing our country's colors, he has already won in life and so have we, in him.

He vowed to use his stature and influence to further our advocacy against illegal drugs--the real MVP through and through.

Thank you, Senator Tolentino! You should be awarded as best team general manager for making all of this happen. I will never think twice of giving you an assist.

Thank you, Mr. President.

