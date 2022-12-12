Vietjet launches flights to South Korea from Cần Thơ, Đà Lạt

VIETNAM, December 12 -

HCM CITY — Passengers can easily choose to discover South Korea from Cần Thơ and Đà Lạt with Vietjet’s new routes, the airline announced on Monday.

From December 21, people and tourists can choose to fly between Đà Lạt and Seoul (Incheon, South Korea) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, or between Cần Thơ and Seoul (Incheon, South Korea) on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays every week.

Vietjet is the only airline serving passengers flying directly from Seoul, South Korea to the dreamy Đà Lạt and Cần Thơ City, the Vietnamese metropolis of the West of River.

The airline is also offering passengers with tickets priced from VNĐ280,000 (excluding taxes and fees). These promotional fares are availalbe at the official website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app or at Vietjet’s worldwide official ticket offices and agents.

At the sametime, the 20 per cent off promotion is available for all international routes every Monday from now to the end of December 19, 2022 for all passengers booking and applying the promotional code “HELLOVIETNAM”.

With only five hours of direct flying, travel-holics can easily fly with their family, friends and relatives to discover the biggest cities in Việt Nam including Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Hải Phòng, Nha Trang, Phú Quốc, Đà Lạt and Cần Thơ or start to experience the colors of Korean cultures and arts by many cultural and cuisine festivals, K-pop concerts or gorgeous check-in destinations. — VNS