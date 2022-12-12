Jörg Duschmalé and Shay Karger Join the Board of Directors of Karger Publishers

Dr. Jörg Duschmalé is named a new member of the Board of Directors at Karger Publishers. Shay Karger is named a new member of the Board of Directors at Karger Publishers.

Dr. Jörg Duschmalé and Shay Karger have been elected as new members with experience in research & communication to the Board of Directors at Karger Publishers.

We are very much looking forward to working together with Dr. Jörg Duschmalé and Shay Karger to further develop Karger Publishers alongside its management and employees.” — Gabriella Karger, President of Karger’s Board of Directors

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, December 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jörg Duschmalé (38) is a chemist and previously worked as a postdoctoral researcher in oligonucleotide chemistry at the pharmaceutical company Roche for three years. Since March 2020, he has been a member of the Board of Directors of Roche Holding AG, Basel. He is also a trustee of the POLG Foundation, USA, which supports research into a rare genetic disorder, and a member of the Board of Directors of Inspiration Lucullus S.A., Basel.With Shay Karger (27), a member of the fifth generation of the publishing family joins the Board of Directors of Karger Publishers . He conducts research at the Institute of Molecular Chemistry and Materials Science at the renowned Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel and is responsible for business development at the startup AloxX GmbH, which specializes in sustainable and innovative corrosion protection.“With his knowledge in the field of natural sciences, and his connection to the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Jörg Duschmalé is an excellent addition to our board,” says Gabriella Karger, President of Karger’s Board of Directors, adding, “As a research-based industrial chemist, Shay Karger also has the skills and expertise required to actively shape the future success of the publishing house through his work on the Board of Directors. We are very much looking forward to working together to further develop Karger Publishers alongside its management and employees.”Mrs. Yvette Karger, the wife of the late Thomas Karger, who passed away in 2020, is pleased to hand over her seat on the Board of Directors to her grandson. Karger Publishers would like to sincerely thank her, as well as Dr. Christoph Eymann, who served on the Board of Directors from 2017 to 2022, for their many years of valuable service. They have successfully helped steer Karger Publishers through a period of significant strategic change

The Karger brand at one glance