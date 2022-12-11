Vietjet offers double promotional deals

VIETNAM, December 11 - HCM CITY — Hundreds of thousands of promotional codes for up to 99 per cent discounts and VNĐ200,000 E-vouchers are offered for passengers to welcome the last double day of the year (December 12).

On December 12, when applying the code “VJ1212” on the official website www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app, passengers will be able to buy promotional flight tickets with up to 99 per cent discount, applying to all domestic and international routes.

With the flexible flight time from December 26, 2022 to April 20, 2023, passengers can enjoy year-end festivals and celebrate the jubilant and brilliant Christmas season domestically and internationally, Vietjet has said.

Not only a “huge” promotion, but passengers also receive an additional VNĐ200,000 E-voucher applied to the next flight. After successful booking, passengers can visit evoucher.vietjetair.com to register information and receive E-voucher during this golden day.

Vietjet’s flights with full of happiness and smiles welcomed passengers to enjoy, with modern aircraft, friendly and professional cabin crews, high-class products, services and utilities including an organic cuisine menu, fresh and hot meals along with many unique artistic and cultural performances at an altitude of 10,000m. — VNS