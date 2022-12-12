Global IoT Sensor Market Size Worth $27.9 Billion USD by 2028 At CAGR of 27.9% – Report by ZMR
According to the ZMR, Global IoT Sensor Market Size, Demand Analysis, Industry Size, Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Revenue & Forecast 2022 to 2028
According to the ZMR Report, Global IoT Sensor Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT Sensors Market Size was worth around USD 8.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 27.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 27.9% over the forecast period. The report analyzes the IoT Sensors market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the IoT Sensors market.
— Zion Market Research
One of the most significant and exciting technology areas nowadays is the Internet of Things (IoT). Sensors, in general, are devices that recognize and respond to alterations in their external environment. IoT sensors can detect and measure a variety of physical phenomena including pressure and heat. IoT sensors are widely employed in today's society in a variety of industries. IoT sensors are becoming increasingly important for increasing operational efficiency, lowering costs, and boosting worker safety.
The global IoT sensor market is growing at a rapid pace. An increase in internet penetration rate and a rise in demand for wearable as well as connected devices are some of the major factors that are fostering the growth of the global market. In addition to this, the increase in adoption of industry 4.0 in developed as well as developing countries has led to an increase in IoT deployments which in turn is fueling the demand for IoT sensors. Also, government initiatives for the development of smart cities are boosting the demand for IoT sensors. All these factors are ultimately driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in demand for wireless data is also contributing to the growth of the market. Further, the rise in the application of IoT sensors in the automotive as well as the healthcare sector is fueling market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements and innovative product launches are some of the factors that may lead to numerous opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast years. However, concerns regarding data security may hinder the growth of the market.
Browse the full “IoT Sensors Market By Sensor Type (Magnetometer, Gyroscope, Inertial Sensor, Image Sensor, Touch Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Flow Sensor, Accelerometer, And Others), By Network Technology (ZIGBEE, Z-WAVE, NFC, RFID, Wired, Wireless, And Others), By Vertical (Industrial, Consumer, And Commercial, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/iot-sensors-market
The global IoT sensors market is divided based on network technology, sensor type, vertical, and region. Based on the network technology, the global market is categorized into wireless, wired, RFID, NFC, Z-WAVE, ZIGBEE, and others. The sensor type segment comprises accelerometer, flow sensor, humidity sensor, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, touch sensor, image sensor, inertial sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and others. Among these, pressure sensors and temperature sensors segments are projected to register rapid growth during the forecast period. Based on the vertical, the market is dived into commercial, consumer, industrial, and others.
North America holds nearly 35 percent of the share in the global IoT sensor market. This is attributed to the vast adoption of IoT sensors in connected cars, smart homes, wearable electronics, smart cities, connected health, smart retail, smart grids, smart farming, smart supply chains, and the industrial internet. Besides this, the use of IoT sensor-based devices in home applications has grown significantly in the past couple of years in the region which is strongly contributing to the growth of the market. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The emerging economies in the region such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are among the major IoT sensor user countries. The demand for IoT sensors is more in the well-established consumer electronics, automobiles, and healthcare sectors. This region has emerged as a global hotspot for large-scale investments and corporate growth.
Some of the dominant players that are operating in the global IoT sensor market include
STMicroelectronics
NXP Semiconductors
Broadcom
TE Connectivity
Texas Instrument
Omron
Analog Devices
Infineon Technologies
TDK
Bosch Sensortec
among others.
Recent Development:
In Feb 2022, Ericsson launched IoT Accelerator Connect to enable IoT connection for businesses easier than before.
In June 2020, TE Connectivity introduced LVDT position sensors. These sensors provide conventional and customized solutions for hydraulic applications in ICT off-highway vehicles and industrial machinery tools.
The Global IoT Sensors market is segmented as follows:
By Sensor type
Magnetometer
Gyroscope
Inertial Sensor
Image Sensor
Touch Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Pressure Sensor
Humidity Sensor
Flow Sensor
Accelerometer
Others
By Network Technology
ZIGBEE
Z-WAVE
NFC
RFID
Wired
Wireless
Others
By Vertical
Industrial
Consumer
Commercial
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
Chapter 1. Preface
1.1. Report description and scope
1.2. Research scope
1.3. Research methodology
1.3.1. Market research process
1.3.2. Market research methodology
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Global IoT sensors market, 2016 - 2022, (USD Billion)
2.2. IoT sensors market: Market snapshot
Chapter 3. Global IoT Sensors Market – Industry Analysis
3.1. IoT sensors market: Market dynamics
3.2. Market Drivers
3.2.1. Increasing adoption of IoT in automotive and consumer electronics industries
3.3. Restraints
3.3.1. Privacy and security issues
3.4. Opportunity
3.4.1. Stringent government regulation and policies for developing smart cities
3.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
3.6.1. Market attractiveness analysis by type segment
3.6.2. Market attractiveness analysis by application segment
3.6.3. Market attractiveness analysis by regional segment
