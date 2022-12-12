Story of a Multicultural Family in New Book
Who we wereCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Ancestor’s Path Is My Future Journey is a book written by Stephanie Colligan. It talks about the history of her family from their beginnings in Opelousas, Louisiana to her birth in Lafayette, Louisiana. Colligan recounts her lineages’ (Carriere, Charlot, Miller, and Colligan) different paths after arriving in the United States in the 17th century. She also explores their family’s long history of being farmers and the properties they had in the past.
Colligan is a new writer with My Ancestor’s Path Is My Future Journey being her first book. She has been in the humanitarian career for 26 years as a Certified Crisis Instructor and a member of the following organizations: the American Federation of Teachers, the American Psychological Association, the National Organization for Human Services, the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, The Society for Collegiate Leadership & Achievement, and the Medical Reserve Corps. Colligan has also founded an organization providing aid to women and teenagers in crisis called the House of Anajat.
Aside from her family’s lineage, Colligan also covers the different instances of racism her family has experienced. She shares her great-grandfather’s story of being relocated as a child to avoid the scrutiny of being a biracial child and being able to pass as white due to his white skin, blue eyes, and red hair. Colligan describes family members who chose to be categorized as another race for economic benefits. She touches on the struggles of women of color under Caucasian men due to the power dynamic racism brings.
Discover the roots of the Colligan family and lineage and their social history in this new book. Out now in bookstores everywhere.
