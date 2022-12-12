OMEGA MINERALS PLC enters agreement with AUGRAINS CAPITAL PTE LTD
OMEGA MINERALS PLC has engaged AUGRAINS CAPITAL PTE LTD to provide corporate consultancy services for the listing of Omega Minerals Pte LtdLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMEGA MINERALS PLC is delighted to announce it has engaged AUGRAINS CAPITAL PTE LTD to provide corporate consultancy services for the listing of Omega Minerals Pte Ltd, a Singapore incorporated entity to fully hold Omega Minerals gold properties with a focus primarily on the Singapore Stock exchange.
The retained consultants will review, advise and coordinate the Listing and through its recommended sponsor and underwriter, liaise with the Singapore Exchange on relevant matters pertaining to achieving the envisaged objective of injecting a collection of such Canadian Gold bearing properties (with corresponding equivalent NI43-101 reports) via the listed entity.
R Perlitz,
CEO - Omega Minerals PLC
About Omega Minerals PLC
Omega Minerals PLC (UK), is a London based public (unlisted) company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral and alluvial gold mining rights in the Cariboo region, British Columbia (Canada).
About Augrains Capital Pte Ltd
Augrains Capital Pte Ltd is a boutique consultancy firm, which, with its network of associates, have assisted multiple companies to list in Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and London.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information that is based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.
In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the listing of Omega Minerals PTE Ltd. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
