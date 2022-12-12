Submit Release
Early Warning Report regarding the expiry of Warrants of Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. by DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft

/EIN News/ -- HEIDELBERG, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This press release and the early warning report to which it relates are being issued and filed to report the expiry of 2,500,000 Common Share purchase warrants of Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GDP) (“Issuer”) held by DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft (“DELPHI”), each entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Issuer at an exercise price of C$0.30 for a period of 2 years from date of issue (“Warrants”), without any of the Warrants held by DELPHI having been exercised by DELPHI prior to their expiry.

Prior to the expiry of the Warrants on December 10, 2022, DELPHI held an aggregate of 2,745,000 Common Shares and 2,500,000 Warrants of the Issuer. Assuming the exercise in full of all of the Warrants, DELPHI had ownership and control of 5,245,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.34% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a partially diluted basis.

Following the expiry of the Warrants on December 10, 2022, none of which had been exercised by DELPHI prior to expiry, DELPHI has ownership and control of 2,745,000 Common Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 8.05% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares in the capital of the Issuer.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, DELPHI may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of the Issuer in the open market or otherwise, and DELPHI reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer and other relevant factors.

DELPHI was incorporated in Germany. DELPHI’s principal business is to invest its own funds.

For further details relating to the disposition, please see the Report, which was filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Issuer’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Wilhelm K. T. Zours (CEO / Member of the Board), +49 6221 649240, info@deutsche-balaton.de.

 


