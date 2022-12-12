Clawson Jewelers Celebrates 35 Years Serving Their Customers In SouthEast Michigan And Oakland County As Well As Their New Website Redesign Launch

/EIN News/ -- Clawson, Michigan, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Clawson Jewelers, is a boutique jewelry store that has been run by a close group of family and friends for the past 35 years in Clawson, Michigan.



They carry GIA and AGS-certified loose diamonds as well as over 500 high-quality engagement rings, wedding bands, watches, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces, and always enjoy creating custom pieces along with using their skills as a full-service jewelry repair shop to fix your precious items.

With the goal to provide their clients with a superior customer experience, Clawson Jewelers have now launched their new website redesign, which perfectly coincides with their 35-year celebration of serving their customers in SouthEast Michigan and Oakland County.

Exceptional Quality

At clawsonjewelers.com you can find a variety of jewelry of exceptional quality to celebrate a range of special milestones, such as weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries, as well as expert repair services and diamond guarantees.

Some of their most popular products include:

Exquisite Engagement Rings

An iconic symbol of love and commitment, the engagement rings offered at Clawson Jewelers, are beautifully designed and of the highest standard of quality.

Whether you are looking for a simple diamond solitaire or want a more elaborate design, you will find an in-depth selection on their website and in-store that will allow you to celebrate your love for a lifetime.

Men’s Wedding Bands

An integral part of your big day, Clawson Jewelers have many different styles of men’s wedding bands available that can perfectly showcase your style and personality.

They also have gorgeous women’s wedding bands in various colors and designs, so you can fondly remember your wedding day for years to come.

Watches

Discover a variety of unique timepieces in many styles that can complement your look.

You will find a selection of luxury watches from leading brands, such as Shinola, Rado, Tissot, and Hamilton, all known for their quality and excellent craftsmanship.

Loose Diamonds

With experience in diamonds for over 30 years, Clawson Jewelers have a large supply of natural and lab-grown loose diamonds in several different carat weights, and you can rest assured that whichever sized diamond you pick they are all durable and of exquisite quality.

Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Bracelets, and Necklaces

Jewelry is the ideal way to showcase your unique taste and style.

Clawson Jewelers have an extensive range of popular, premium-quality jewelry that you can wear every day and purchase at competitive prices. These include:

Rings – Typically made from gold or silver, you can also find glass and wood rings in their store or website and a variety of rings adorned with precious stones and eye-catching designs.

– Typically made from gold or silver, you can also find glass and wood rings in their store or website and a variety of rings adorned with precious stones and eye-catching designs. Earrings – Whether you are looking for simple and elegant diamond earrings or want a pair that highlights your specific style, you will find various sizes and materials in their store.

– Whether you are looking for simple and elegant diamond earrings or want a pair that highlights your specific style, you will find various sizes and materials in their store. Pendants – These are usually attached to necklaces but can also be purchased as a unique gift or kept as a keepsake. Clawson Jewelers offer pendants made out of stone, glass, and metal and have a selection of different sizes available.

– These are usually attached to necklaces but can also be purchased as a unique gift or kept as a keepsake. Clawson Jewelers offer pendants made out of stone, glass, and metal and have a selection of different sizes available. Bracelets – Perfect as a Christmas or birthday gift, bracelets are incredibly versatile and can be leather, metal, or fabric and decorated with jewels or charms.

– Perfect as a Christmas or birthday gift, bracelets are incredibly versatile and can be leather, metal, or fabric and decorated with jewels or charms. Necklaces – Clawson Jewelers have an assortment of unique necklaces that are ideal for special events and come in various styles and materials.

More information

To find out more about Clawson Jewelers and to see their entire selection of diamonds, watches, engagement rings, wedding bands, and other high-quality jewelry, please visit their website at https://clawsonjewelers.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/clawson-jewelers-celebrates-35-years-serving-their-customers-in-southeast-michigan-and-oakland-county-as-well-as-their-new-website-redesign-launch/

Clawson Jewelers 26 N Main St Clawson Michigan 48017 United States 248-439-0883 https://clawsonjewelers.com