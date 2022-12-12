Biopolymers Market accounted for US$ 10.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 86.7 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.4% - By PMI

Biopolymers Market, By Type (Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based, Biodegradable and Others), By Application (Films, Bottles, Fibers, Seed Coating, Vehicle Components, Medical Implants, Others), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive Transportation, Textiles, Agriculture & Horticulture and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biopolymers are polymers produced from natural sources, they can either be chemically synthesized from biological materials or biosynthesized by living organisms. They are composed of monomeric units joined together by covalent bonds, these monomeric units form larger molecules, as biopolymers are derived from living organisms such as plants and microbes and are a renewable resource, unlike most polymers which are petroleum-based polymers. Generally, biopolymers are biodegradable, using them in a variety of industries ranging from food industries to manufacturing, packaging and biomedical engineering. Biopolymers are promising materials due to their characteristics such as abundance, biocompatibility and non-toxicity. There are three main classes of polymers, classified according to the monomers used and the structure of the biopolymer: polynucleotides, polypeptides, and polysaccharides. Biopolymers are currently used in food coatings, food packaging, materials and encapsulation, matrices for functional foods. In the medical field, biopolymers are used in the biomedical field, due to their biodegradable and non-toxic, biocompatible properties, etc., they are used in tissue engineering, pharmaceutical industry, drugs, drug delivery, etc. Polypeptides are cheap and readily available. , therefore find various applications in biomedical materials and biopolymers are also used in industry, biopolymers are used as industry-standard materials due to their unique properties. These PHAs are widely used in packaging, polylactic acid and starch being cheap and readily available are suitable for this task. Biopolymers are used in the automotive industry for interior and exterior parts, electrical components, engines, exhausts, steering wheels, etc. is done to Government laws and green procurement policies and regulations are driving the market growth.

The report “Biopolymers Market, By Type (Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based, Biodegradable and Others), By Application (Films, Bottles, Fibers, Seed Coating, Vehicle Components, Medical Implants, Others), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive Transportation, Textiles, Agriculture & Horticulture and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032“

Key Highlights:

In November 2022, Biome Technologies PLC announced in November that Innovate UK, the UK government innovation agency, had awarded a GBP282, 000 grant to support the scale up of novel compostable biopolymers. The Southampton-based technology group said the novel biopolymers are used by the flexible packaging and coatings industries and is working in collaboration with Thomas Swan & Co Ltd and the University of Nottingham.

In November 2O22, NatureWorks, the world's leading producer of low-carbon polylactic acid bio[polymers made from renewable resources, has selected TTCL Public Company Limited as the general contractor for the procurement, Construction, commissioning and startup support services for their new Ingeo TM, PLA manufacturing complex in Thailand. The new facility is designed to be fully integrated and will include the production of lactic acid, lactide and polymers.

Analyst View:

Biopolymers have been found to be biocompatible and biodegradable, making them useful in various applications such as food films, emulsions, packaging materials in the food industry and drug transport materials, medical implants, wound healing, tissue scaffolds and dressings. It is the primary factor driving the biopolymer market, fueling the food and beverage industry, including poultry products, dried fruits, and more. Biopolymers market innovation is increasing worldwide, due to technological developments in biopolymers products that are more efficient and use.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Biopolymers Market, By Type (Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based, Biodegradable and Others), By Application (Films, Bottles, Fibers, Seed Coating, Vehicle Components, Medical Implants, Others), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive Transportation, Textiles, Agriculture & Horticulture and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Biopolymers Market accounted for US$ 10.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 86.7 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.4%. The Biopolymers Market is segmented based on Type, Ingredients, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Biopolymers Market is segmented into Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based, Biodegradable and Others.

Based on Application, Biopolymers Market is segmented into Films, Bottles, Fibers, Seed Coating, Vehicle Components, Medical Implants, Others.

Based on End-Use Industry, Biopolymers Market is segmented into Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive Transportation, Textiles, Agriculture & Horticulture and Others.

By Region, the Biopolymers Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Biopolymers Market:

The prominent players operating in the Biopolymers Market includes, Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation, Toray Industries, Plantic Technologies, BASF, Novamont SpA, Rodenburg Biopolymers, Nature Works LLC, Solanyl Biopolymers, Corbion NV, HARBEC, Inc. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Biopolymers Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Biodegradable Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Biopolymers Market, By Application Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Films Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Bottles Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Fibers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Seed Coating Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Vehicle Components Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Medical Implants Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Biopolymers Market, By End-Use Industry, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Packaging Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Consumer Goods Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Automotive Transportation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Textiles Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Agriculture & Horticulture Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



