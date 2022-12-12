Live Cell Imaging Market accounted for US$ 1.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 5.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.2% - By PMI

Live Cell Imaging Market, By Product (Software, Instruments, Consumables, and Others), By Technology (FRET (Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer), HCS (High Content Screening), Time-lapse Microscopy, and Others), By Application (Drug Discovery, Cell Biology, Stem Cell, and Others), By End-Users (Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live cell imaging is the process in which cells are imaged when they are alive, in their growth medium. Live cells are representative of dynamic cells that change and move over the time. Cells and smaller structure inside cells are watery and transparent, to visualize these structure some type of dye or stain is needed. But if live cell are not stained by dyes then fluorescence microscopy is best solution for cell imaging. Green fluorescence protein are well-known. Advanced technology like FRET (Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer), HCS (High Content Screening), Time-lapse Microscopy, and others are used in live cell imaging. Live cell imaging has become an important tool in laboratories for analyzing, and studying biomedical research like pharmacology, cell biology, developmental biology, neurobiology, etc. Live cell imaging has wide variety of applications like study of dynamic process like chromatin looping, examination of structural components of cell, and localization of molecules. Live cell imaging also helps in monitoring endocytosis, cellular integrity, signal transduction, exocytosis, enzyme activity, protein trafficking, etc. Use of fluorescent probes has advanced observation of cellular structure and processes tremendously. For live cell imaging fluorescent probes are penetrated in cell without damage. Entry of probe mechanism includes, use of synthetic vesicles which contains probe, esterification of dyes for promoting cellular uptake, and mechanical techniques like electroporation and microinjection. High content screening is also known as high content analysis. High content screening provides, large scale applications like systems biology and drug discovery. High content screening is advanced technique of cell based screening used in drug discovery. In time-lapse microscopy microscope image sequences are recorded and viewed at greater speed for giving an accelerated view of microscopic process. Time-lapse microscopy has become a versatile, powerful, and constantly developing tool which are used for real time imaging of living cells. Time-lapse microscopy has allowed scientist to observe single living cell in population, behavior of population of living cells, and cellular dynamics. FRET technology is widely used in live cell imaging. However, recent technological advancement has given positive impact on growth of live cell imaging market.

The report "Live Cell Imaging Market, By Product (Software, Instruments, Consumables, and Others), By Technology (FRET (Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer), HCS (High Content Screening), Time-lapse Microscopy, and Others), By Application (Drug Discovery, Cell Biology, Stem Cell, and Others), By End-Users (Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"

Key Highlights:

In June 2021, Leica Microsystems has launched new ‘Leica Nano workflow’ which is a new live cell CLEM (correlative light & electron microscopy) workflow solution which is designed for improving reproducibility, increasing experimental success rates, and simplifying light & electron microscopy integration. Newly launched ‘Leica Nano workflow’ helps in minimizing time between cryo fixation of sample and functional live cell imaging by using intuitive, and semi-automated three-step system.

In June 2021, CytoSmart has launched two Fluorescence Live-Cell Imaging Systems – ‘Multi Lux3 FL’ and ‘Lux3 FL Duo Kit’. New launched ‘Multi Lux3 FL’ system are equipped with red, green fluorescent and bright-field channel. ‘Multi Lux3 FL’ is designed for larger research teams and long-term comparative studies. New launched ‘Lux3 FL Duo Kit’ is cost-effective and compact imaging system which consist of two fluorescence microscopes. ‘Lux3 FL Duo Kit’ is designed for side by side comparison of cells cultures.

In May 2020, Bio-Rad has launched new ‘GelDoc Go Imaging System’ used for protein gel and nucleic acid documentation. Newly launched imaging system has promised high resolution, reliability and sensitivity in compact system. Newly launched ‘GelDoc Go Imaging System’ provides benefits like high resolution and quality images, compact footprint, provides flexible imaging options, offers intuitive software, easy to use, offer easy management of user accounts & permissions by using IQ/OQ tools, etc.

In February 2019, CELLINK has launched new product ‘CELLCYTE X’ which is a new platform to bring sharp and fast live-cell imaging to every incubator. Newly launched ‘CELLCYTE X’ is a revolutionary microscope which is placed in incubator for monitoring cells before & after bio-printing process which offer consumers an ideal cell culture environment & process









Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the live cell imaging market is rising prevalence of chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, gastrointestinal disease, kidney disease, diabetes, etc. Rapid growth in urbanization has given rise in prevalence of chronic disease, due to high consumption of processed food, red meat, frozen packed food, lack of exercise which has affected the human health. Live cell imaging in chronic diseases has played an important role in identifying and investigating cell functions, structure, cell cycle position, mitosis, apoptosis, etc., which has led to researcher and clinicians to gain greater insight into experiment, and advancement in research, cell & gene therapy development. Rise in adoption of various cell biology laboratories, robust healthcare infrastructure is expected to give boost to the live cell imaging market growth. However, still research is highly recommended during manufacturing instruments, development of software to overcome side-effects caused by extended exposure of fluorescence light, incorrect choice of dyes, and technical limitations. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Live Cell Imaging Market, By Product (Software, Instruments, Consumables, and Others), By Technology (FRET (Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer), HCS (High Content Screening), Time-lapse Microscopy, and Others), By Application (Drug Discovery, Cell Biology, Stem Cell, and Others), By End-Users (Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Key Market Insights from the report:

Live Cell Imaging Market accounted for US$ 1.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 5.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.2%. The Live Cell Imaging Market is segmented based on Product, Technology, Application, End-Users and Region.

Based on Product, Live Cell Imaging Market is segmented into Software, Instruments, Consumables, and others.

Based on Technology, Live Cell Imaging Market is segmented into FRET (Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer), HCS (High Content Screening), Time-lapse Microscopy, and others.

Based on Application, Live Cell Imaging Market is segmented into Drug Discovery, Cell Biology, Stem Cell, and others.

Based on End-Users, Live Cell Imaging Market is segmented into Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Companies, and others.

By Region, the Live Cell Imaging Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Live Cell Imaging Market:

The prominent players operating in the Live Cell Imaging Market includes, Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CytoSMART Technologies Inc., Nikon Corporation, Merck KgAa, GE Healthcare, Bio Tek Instruments, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Keyence Corporation, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Live Cell Imaging Market, By Product Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Software Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Instruments Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Consumables Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Live Cell Imaging Market, By Technology, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

FRET (Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

HCS (High Content Screening) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Time-lapse Microscopy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Live Cell Imaging Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Drug Discovery Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cell Biology Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Stem Cell Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Live Cell Imaging Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Research Institutes Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Contract Research Organizations Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Pharmaceutical Companies Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



