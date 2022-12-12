Silvergate Capital Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; February 6, 2023 deadline

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SI) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities between November 9, 2021 and November 17, 2022.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the Complaint, Silvergate failed to maintain necessary controls to detect money laundering. The complaint further alleges that the Company's customers used its platform to engage in money laundering of at least $425 million, and therefore the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny over its business practices.

When the market learned the truth about these allegations, Silvergate shares fell sharply thereby damaging investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising