Steel River Group Ltd. announces divestiture of entities to focus on delivering sustainable solutions to Indigenous Nations

Divestiture will allow for a more refined approach to further align with the needs of Indigenous Nations

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel River Group Ltd., an Indigenous-owned diversified management and development entity, announced today the divestiture of operational entities Steel River Solutions Inc., a pipeline construction company and Steel River Equipment Ltd., a heavy equipment rental company.



With this restructure, the organization has realigned its vision to reimagine how a private Indigenous business defines, creates and captures value for Indigenous Nations, people, communities and the entire Steel River Ecosystem. As champions for Indigenous prosperity and sovereignty, Steel River Group will enhance its efforts to work alongside Indigenous Nations to synergize cultural, social and economic goals and opportunities.

“Amidst an ever-changing social, environmental, political, and economic landscape, we saw the need to revise our strategic path forward as an Indigenous organization to be a stronger partner to those we serve,” said Trent Fequet, Founder & CEO, Steel River Group. “Across this country, and around the world, there is a realization that Indigenous peoples, their culture and voices are key to successful collaboration towards economic and social prosperity for all. Steel River Group is humbled to be a partner in this process, and these organizational changes will bolster our commitment as an advocate for the advancement of Indigenous participation everywhere.”

Since its inception, Steel River Group has been committed to championing generational sustainability for Indigenous Nations. With this restructuring, the company will be able to increase its focus on creating strategic community and economic plans to access funds, manage projects and deliver sustainable solutions to its Indigenous partners.

Moving forward, Steel River Group’s services will better align with the needs and wants of Indigenous Nations, including:

Strategic management consulting

Facilitating equity ownership in major projects

Community comprehensive planning

Legacy asset management

Project planning and management

Business development

Framework creation

Impact benefit agreements

Collective impact agreements

Integrated Communication Approach (Consultation)

Grant resourcing and management



Steel River Group looks forward to this next chapter for the organization, wherein it will continue to foster the preservation of cultural and traditional values, and champion social sovereignty and economic sustainability for Indigenous Nations.

About Steel River Group

Steel River Group is an Indigenous-owned diversified management and development entity. The company’s mission is to partner with Indigenous Nations on infrastructure projects to maximize Indigenous employment, education, ownership and entrepreneurial experience. The company’s Governing Principles are deeply rooted in Indigenous values, beliefs and culture, grounded by a strong sense of community. Steel River’s operating approach is centered around the company’s inclusive Ecosystem Model, which brings Steel River Owned Companies, Indigenous Nations and Strategic Alliance Partners together over a shared vision to create opportunities for generational wealth.

For more information about Steel River Group, visit www.steelrivergroup.com

