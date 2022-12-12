StaffGarden Announces Year-Long Partnership With AdventHealth

AdventHealth is taking its Nursing Professional Excellence Program digital with StaffGarden's cloud-based Clinical Ladder Platform Grow

/EIN News/ -- FULLERTON, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffGarden, the leader in software development supporting professional advancement programs such as clinical ladder programs that help nurses advance in their careers, is announcing a year-long partnership with the faith-based healthcare system AdventHealth. AdventHealth has more than 50 hospitals and hundreds of care sites in almost a dozen states, with 6.8 million patient interactions annually.

The clinical ladder is a structured system, traditionally on paper, to support nurses' career advancement while remaining in their current clinical setting, providing direct patient care.

Digitizing the clinical ladder in healthcare systems to promote nurse engagement has been overlooked in the industry. Grow, from StaffGarden, has stepped in and given nurses a better way to advance their careers by providing software that organizes materials in one centralized hub while tracking engagement. StaffGarden provides innovative technology solutions to over 800 facilities nationwide and will expand further in 2023.

"AdventHealth is an excellent partner to work with," Brian Card, StaffGarden's Vice President, said. "It's truly impressive to see our product impact the healthcare industry, helping nurses progress in their careers and assisting health systems with engagement and retention at such a critical time."

AdventHealth chose the StaffGarden Grow platform in early 2022 to launch its Professional Excellence Program across the system throughout 2022 and 2023. AdventHealth began with its direct care nurses and later expanded to a second program for assistant nurse managers.

"StaffGarden's platform has been integral to the successful launch of our national Nursing Professional Excellence Program. It supports the professional development needs of our nursing workforce. The platform is intuitive and makes it easy for our nurses to input the documentation supporting their work," said Trish Celano, Chief Nurse Executive for AdventHealth. "Also, the review and approval process for our nurse leaders is efficient."

About StaffGarden

StaffGarden is the leading digital healthcare company in software development supporting Clinical Ladder, Competency Assessments, Peer Reviews, Magnet Tracking, and Portfolio Management in healthcare systems. StaffGarden is revolutionizing the way nurses track, share and manage their nursing careers. With seven years of experience, we are poised to take your clinical ladder to the next level. To learn more about StaffGarden, check us out on LinkedIn or at StaffGarden.com.

About AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's more than 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com/news.

Contact Information:

Brian Card

VP Sales, Marketing

brian.card@staffgarden.com

(800) 671-3606



Mike Altier

Director, Marketing

mike.altier@staffgarden.com

(800) 671-3606



Related Images











Image 1: Grow: The Clinical Advancement Platform









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment