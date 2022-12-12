Transfer Online, Inc. Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transfer Online, Inc., a business specializing in stock transfer and registrar services, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the WOMEN'S BUSINESS ENTERPRISE COUNCIL PACIFIC, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).



Founder and CEO Lori Livingston was thrilled to receive confirmation that her company was approved for this certification and shared “We are grateful to the WBENC for recognizing our success for over twenty years as a woman-owned business within the financial services industry providing customized support for our clients through our proprietary stock transfer software.”

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WOMEN'S BUSINESS ENTERPRISE COUNCIL PACIFIC is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

About Transfer Online, Inc.:

Founded in 1999, Transfer Online Inc. is an online stock transfer agent, financial services provider, and consulting firm. Through our proprietary software, we provide our clients and their shareholders with immediate online access to their information. With 24-hour access to shares and Shareholder data, we offer our service as a professional transfer agent while clients retain the convenience of in-house recordkeeping.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

Bryan Cochran

bryan@transferonline.com

503-595-2981