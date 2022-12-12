Sharon Haggard Joins Gordon Brothers as Senior Director Focused on Deals & Origination

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharon Haggard has joined Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, as Senior Director focused on deals and origination to strengthen real estate and retail capabilities in North America and drive multi-disciplined growth.

Haggard is focused on originating, structuring and executing deals across the intersection of retail and real estate and leveraging existing relationships to deliver rapid, customized and integrated solutions for clients and partners.

Haggard is based in New York and has over 20 years of experience in corporate retail real estate, including site selection, lease restructuring, renewals, terminations and store portfolio optimization. Prior to joining Gordon Brothers, Haggard was a senior director at an American chain of domestic merchandise retail stores where she led the real estate team and partnered with brand leadership to develop strategic initiatives that supported growth and profitability.

“As a global asset optimization firm, we are uniquely positioned to meet retailers’ real estate needs,” said Tom Pedulla, Head of Real Estate at Gordon Brothers. “We continue to strengthen our capabilities with talented, experienced retail real estate professionals like Sharon and are in a better position to seamlessly deliver holistic solutions for our retail clients. I’m thrilled to have her at Gordon Brothers.”

“I look forward to working with Gordon Brothers’ retail clients and management teams undergoing transformation to unlock and maximize asset values while continuing to strengthen and expand our retail real estate expertise and integrated, creative solutions,” said Haggard.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

