Zero Trust Security Market Size Projected to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.3%: Report by MarketsandMarkets

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Zero Trust Security Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 27.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 60.7 Billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.3% from 2022 to 2027. Increased cyber threats, the introduction of mandates from government and compliance regulations, and modernization in networking infrastructure through a variety of end devices are driving market growth.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2016–2027 Base year considered 2021 Market Estimated Values By 2027 USD 60.7 Billion CAGR During Forecast Period 17.3% Forecast period 2022–2027 Forecast units USD Billion Segments covered Solution Type, Deployment Mode, Authentication Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and MEA Companies covered Cisco (US), Akamai (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), OKTA (US), IBM (US), ZScaler (US), Citrix (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Check Pont (US; Israel), Broadcom (US), Trellix (US), RSA (US), Forcepoint (US), Centrify (US), Illumio (US), Sophos (UK), Qnext Corporation (Canada), VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cloudflare (US), Google (US), Fortinet (US), Cyxtera Technologies (US), SonicWall (US), Varonis (US), Pulse Secure (US), ON2IT (Netherland).

By Solution Type, API Security segment to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

Application Programming Interface (API) security solutions are responsible for securing critical APIs used for accessing data of an enterprise through digital channels, such as mobile applications, cloud, and IoT devices. They facilitate regulatory compliance and enhanced API security required for the development, deployment, management, and operations of APIs. They can become a major point of vulnerability for an organization, as they offer programmatic access to external developers or hackers to exploit business logic flows in APIs. The prominent attack techniques on APIs include brute force attacks, cross-site scripting, API application breaches, XML attacks, parameter attacks, business logic attacks, malicious code injections, tampering with API requests/responses, and JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) attacks. With the increase in the number of advanced cyberattacks on APIs, organizations worldwide adopt zero trust API security solutions, thereby driving market growth.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Large enterprises are reshaping their security policies and architecture to incorporate zero trust for protecting critical assets from various cyberattacks. Due to the increase in focus of large enterprises to secure the constant movement and storage of data, zero trust security providers in the market are projected to witness immense growth opportunities in the coming years. Large budgets implement world-class security solutions and witness a high demand for real-time auditing and monitoring of the rising IoT traffic, encouraging the adoption of zero trust security solutions among large companies. Government initiatives through data protection laws and regulations in various countries encourage large enterprises to deploy secure and resilient zero trust security solutions, driving the global market growth.

By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In Asia Pacific, the number of SMEs is higher than in large enterprises. These SMEs provide employment to nearly 70% of the population in the region. The region has several established SMEs growing at an exponential rate to cater to their broad customer base. For SMEs, security is much of a cost rather than a necessity as they have a limited budget for cybersecurity. Hence, they are more vulnerable to cyberattacks. With rapid digitization and the increase in the use of smartphones, mobile applications, and cloud storage for smooth business functioning, Asian organizations prefer investing in zero-trust solutions. Due to the increase in complex attacks and the rise in costs associated with each attack, enterprises are projected to witness a rise in the need for robust security solutions, which would be fulfilled by zero trust security infrastructure. According to the global DNS threat report 2019, 48% of organizations in Asia Pacific are planning to use zero trust security architecture.

Key Players

Major vendors in the global Zero Trust Security Market include Cisco (US), Akamai (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), OKTA (US), IBM (US), ZScaler (US), Citrix (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Check Point (US; Israel), Broadcom (US), Trellix (US), RSA (US), Forcepoint (US), Centrify (US), Illumio (US), Sophos (UK), Qnext Corporation (Canada), VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cloudflare (US), Google (US), Fortinet (US), Cyxtera Technologies (US), SonicWall (US), Varonis (US), Pulse Secure (US), ON2IT (Netherland).

