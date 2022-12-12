Key Speakers and Presentations released for the 14th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference

SAE Media Group reports: ahead of the conference in February 2023, a snapshot or key speakers and presentations are released

LONDON, UK, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group’s 14th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference will welcome expert speakers from big pharma companies to bring together cutting-edge discussions in the developments and challenges in the RNA Therapeutics field. The conference will take place on 8 – 9 February 2023 in London UK – live and in person.

The RNA therapeutics industry has grown at an exponential rate in recent years, with an increased spotlight following the industry’s leading role in developing vaccines against COVID-19 in response to the global pandemic.

RNAi continues to be a key focus of the event, in combination with RNA AI modelling and the next generation of RNA novel RNA modalities, including self-amplifying RNAs, small activating RNAs, circular RNAs and long non-coding RNAs.

The RNA therapeutics conference this year will be covering an industry outlook of the RNA therapeutic field, a review of mRNA-based therapies, advancements in AI modelling, an update on RNAi and a more in-depth review of the next generation of novel RNA modalities.

SAE Media Group have released a snapshot of the speakers and sessions that will be featured during the two-day conference, please see below:

Featured Key Conference Speakers:

• Tamar Grossman, Vice President, Global Head of RNA and Targeted Therapeutics, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

• Joseph Martinelli, Senior Director Genetic Medicine, Eli Lilly

• Ying Yu, Associated Director, AbbVie

• Martin Akerman, Chief Technical Officer, Envisagenics

• Shalini Andersson, Vice President Oligonucleotide Discovery, AstraZeneca

• Souphalone Luangsay, Senior Principal Scientist, Roche



Key Sessions include

AI/ML Developed RNA Therapeutics for Neurodegenerative Diseases

• Overcoming in-silico modeling challenges for neurodegenerative diseases

• How Envisagenics’ SpliceCore platform can be used in designing antisense oligonucleotides

• Translational R&D from in-silico to in-vitro for potential ASO candidates in neurodegenerative diseases

Martin Akerman, Chief Technology Officer, Envisagenics

Genetic Medicine: State of The Art, Frontiers and Current Research

• Addressing key challenges at the forefront of the next generation of genetic medicines

• The role of Nucleic acid innovation in the development of RNA therapeutics

• Exploring delivery innovation as a crucial component in the advancement of RNA therapies

Joseph Martinelli, Executive Director, Eli Lilly

14th Annual RNA Therapeutics

8 – 9 February 2023

London, UK

