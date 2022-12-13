CLUTCHPOINTS AND NBRPA FORM CONTENT PARTNERSHIP TO PRESERVE NBA LEGENDS’ STORIES

NBRPA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClutchPoints and the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) today announced a first-of-its-kind media partnership to preserve the stories of basketball’s most notable pioneers across the NBA, ABA, and WNBA.

ClutchPoints will expand the NBRPA’s “Legends Media & Entertainment” storytelling efforts by creating new intellectual property for its editorial and social media platforms. Utilizing a mix of fresh and licensed content from the NBRPA, ClutchPoints will produce new franchises including interviews, documentaries, game shows and more. The weekly content will be housed under a designated hub on the ClutchPoints website and monetized to strengthen the association’s reach to new audiences.

“We wanted to innovate how retired players are covered by giving them the same platforms as today’s stars,” said Nish Patel, founder and CEO of ClutchPoints. “These legends have changed the culture of basketball, and we look forward to refreshing those stories for longtime fans and introducing them to newer ones.”

“With the growth of Legends Media & Entertainment over the last several years, this partnership with ClutchPoints is a perfect opportunity to expand our content and have it exist on a larger platform,” said Scott Rochelle, CEO and President of NBRPA. “Our exclusive content, as always, will continue to bring to life these amazing stories from our Legends and now to an even larger audience. We look forward to collaborating with ClutchPoints to continue bringing compelling, impactful, and timely content as well as co-creating unique opportunities from our events.”

The partnership is ClutchPoints’ latest initiative to support its commitment to amplifying diverse voices in sports. For more information and to receive the latest updates on the NBRPA’s members, visit ClutchPoints.com.

ABOUT CLUTCHPOINTS:

ClutchPoints was founded to create a culture of community and accessibility in sports media and has revolutionized how sports is covered and consumed with its “by fans, for fans” approach. Its origin as a Facebook social media outlet for basketball fandom has since expanded to feature expert reporting, graphic design and original IP across a variety of sports leagues via ClutchPoints.com, all social media channels (@ClutchPoints) and the ClutchPoints app. Since its inception, ClutchPoints has aimed to close the gap between traditional news and social commentary while maintaining journalistic integrity.

ClutchPoints is a Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council recognized Minority Business Enterprise.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL BASKETBALL RETIRED PLAYERS ASSOCIATION:

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Nancy Lieberman, CJ Kupec, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, Charles “Choo” Smith and Robert Horry. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Julio Manteiga, NBRPA, jmanteiga@legendsofbasketball.com, (516) 749-9894

Alexis Johnson, ClutchPoints via Duncan Avenue Public Relations, alexis@duncanavepr.com