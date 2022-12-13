Global AC Adaptors Market 2021: Current Developments, Company, Product Type, Application, Regions and Forecast till 2028
During the forecast period of 2023-2028, the market for AC adapters is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3%.
Global AC Adaptors Market Overview
Devices that change the voltage of electricity include AC adaptors. They are frequently used in regions with different voltages, such the United States and Europe.
Due to the rising demand for portable electronic devices and appliances, the market for AC adaptors is expanding quickly. In addition to rising concerns about climate change, this growth will be linked to the rising demand for energy-efficient systems and appliances.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The most common kind of AC adapter is an international charger because it enables you to use your gadgets across numerous nations without having to buy additional converters. Electronic gadgets like laptops and desktops are powered by desktop AC adaptors. These adaptors can be connected into an outlet and are available in various sizes and shapes. Wall AC Adaptors can supply numerous units with adequate power to run powerful appliances like air conditioners or refrigerators because they are made for usage in commercial buildings.
During the forecast period, the OEM sector is anticipated to dominate the AC Adaptors sales market. This is because OEMs have easier access to tailored solutions and may provide clients with goods that are tailored to their individual requirements. Additionally, OEMs can reduce costs by developing partnerships with other supply chain businesses.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
Prominent Key Players of the Global AC Adaptors Market
• MOMAX
• ROCK
• UGREEN
• BULL
• ANKER
• ZMI
• Sony
• SAMSUNG
• PISEN
• ROMOSS
• Baseus
• BQeT
• Lakshika
• HTC
• Belkin
• Amkette
• Generic
• Digitek
• BHULLI
• Ambrane
• Intex
• TARKAN
• SYSKA
• Scotch-Brite
• Portronics
• SBA999
Key Market Segments Table: Global AC Adaptors Market
Based on types, the Global AC Adaptors Market is primarily split into:
• Desktop & Wall Chargers
• Car Chargers
• International Chargers
• Others
Based on applications, the Global AC Adaptors Market covers:
• After-sales Market
• OEM
By geography, the global market is divided into:
• North America
• United StateS
• Canada
• Mexico
• East Asia
• China
• Japan
• Spain
• Netherlands
• Switzerland
• Poland
• South Asia
• India
• Pakistan
• Bangladesh
• Southeast Asia
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Singapore
• Malaysia
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Myanmar
• Middle East
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• Iran
• United Arab Emirates
• Israel
• Iraq
• Qatar
• Kuwait
• Oman
• Africa
• Nigeria
• South Africa
• Egypt
• Algeria
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The war between Russia and Ukraine and COVID-19 both significantly impacted the AC Adaptor business. The violence has caused power outages and infrastructural damage, which has hurt AC Adaptor sales. In addition, manufacturers' reduced output as a result of the United States' and the European Union's strict economic sanctions has made it challenging for suppliers to meet demand. Because of this, the cost of AC adapters has decreased, and demand is anticipated to rise in the near future as a result.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Global AC Adaptors Market
Increasing demand for energy-efficient systems, growing worries about climate change, and expanding acceptance of electric vehicles are a few of the market's significant drivers. Additionally, the market is being supported by elements including rising demand from developing economies and greater funding for R&D projects. However, some of the major obstacles to growth include consumer ignorance of AC Adaptors and a lack of widespread acceptability across different industries.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
The following are some of the major advantages for industry participants and stakeholders: -
•Efficiency gain: Because AC adaptors allow for variable speed operation, they typically lead to an improvement in the efficiency of a machine or system.
Lower operating expenses and more flexible operations are the results of this.
• Improved safety: When installed and set up correctly, AC adaptors can offer improved safety features including overload and trip protection. Additionally,
they can aid in preventing damage to electrical wiring infrastructure brought on by faulty machinery or unintentional contact.
• Lessened environmental impact: By using an AC adaptor, businesses can lessen their energy use and hence their environmental impact. Additionally,
businesses can produce less trash by employing AC adaptors rather than replaceable batteries.
Why is a Global AC Adaptors Market Research Report so Important?
• Anyone seeking a thorough grasp of the present situation and projected growth of the AC adaptors sales market must obtain a global AC adaptors
market research report.
• The research provides in-depth analysis of major market trends, drivers, challenges, opportunities, and projected growth rates for the regional and
global markets.
• You'll be better able to make decisions for your company's bottom line with this information at your disposal.
• For businesses that want to keep ahead of the competition, a worldwide AC adaptors market research report is vital.
