INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Polished.com Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. ("Polished.com" or "the Company") POL for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in July 2020 (the "IPO"), or between July 27, 2020 and August 25, 2022 (the "Class Period") are encouraged to contact the firm before December 30, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Polished.com was forced to restate its financial statements for certain periods. The Company failed to maintain appropriate controls over financial reporting, but downplayed this failure to investors. The Company was forced to undertake an internal investigation of the failures, resulting in both the CEO and CFO leaving their positions. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Polished.com, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147607