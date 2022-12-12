Trilio Raises $17M and Appoints Massood Zarrabian as CEO

Funding and New Leadership to Drive Innovation and Growth in Cloud-Native Application Resiliency; Round Led by SKK Ventures with T-Mobile and Telefonica

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, announced today that it has secured $17 million in funding to drive further innovation and growth in the cloud-native application resiliency market. The company also announced the appointment of enterprise software executive Massood Zarrabian as CEO. Zarrabian was formerly Chairman and CEO of BA Insight.

"Trilio is a trusted partner for organizations that are driving digital transformation leveraging cloud-native technologies," said Massood Zarrabian, CEO of Trilio. "The company has established a leading position in the new growth category of Kubernetes with unique application resiliency technology, strong partnerships and a passionate team. Our goal is to leverage those resources to help customers meet their mandates for multi-cloud application mobility, ransomware protection and compliance with disaster recovery protocols. We're pleased to have the continued confidence of SKK Ventures and added support from leading innovators such as Telefonica and T-Mobile, who are also valued customers."

The company will leverage the capital to increase focus on product development, engineering and customer operations. The additional funding is part of the company's Series B round and was led by SKK Ventures with participation from T-Mobile Ventures, Wayra Telefónica Innovation, Raiven Capital, Genesis Accel, .406 Ventures and Jack Egan. This brings Trilio's total capital raised to $36M million.

In his most recent role, Zarrabian led BA Insight's transformation and growth into a multi-platform enterprise search software company leading to its acquisition by Upland in 2022. Prior to BA Insight, Zarrabian was President and CEO of OutStart where he established the company as a market leader with hundreds of customers. He also served as President of the eService Division of Broadbase Software, a leading provider of eCRM solutions.

David Safaii, who has been CEO since 2014, has transitioned to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board, focusing on the strategic needs of the organization, including corporate and business development.

"Trilio has earned notable success under David's leadership, including building brand awareness, a strong team of dedicated professionals, and a roster of Tier 1 enterprise-class customers from around the world. His expertise will play a vital role going forward as the executive chairman," said Rob Scott, Member of the Trilio Board of Directors.

Scott continued, "We're equally excited to bring on Massood Zarrabian as CEO. Massood is a seasoned operator with experience in driving and scaling software companies like Trilio to the next level. Massood's track record of building teams, culture, and outcomes makes him a great fit for our organization as we move forward into this next chapter."

Additionally, the company announced Christina Lattuca as CFO and VP of Operations. Lattuca joins Trilio to lead the company's finance, accounting, business intelligence, legal and human resources functions. She was most recently CFO of Cygilant, a leading provider of cybersecurity-as-a-service, prior to its acquisition by SilverSky. She has more than 25 years of financial management expertise developing and implementing financial planning, controls, and reporting for international high-tech companies.

Investor Quotes

Stephen Brackett , President and Managing Member of SKK

"SKK believes in the Trilio mission, and we are encouraged by the company's continued progress in the fast-growing market for cloud-native application resiliency. The growth in the company's technology and partner ecosystem is a strong indicator of how the leadership team has elevated the Trilio brand as both a technology innovator and a trusted go-to-market partner."

Jeff Pellegrini , VP of Investments, T-Mobile Ventures

"Our enthusiasm for Trilio's technology, product and customer-centric approach is driven not just by the due diligence of an investor but by the intensive research of a customer. T-Mobile did an extensive investigation of the players in this space before selecting TrilioVault as its cloud-native application resiliency service. As a result, we became convinced that backing the company strategically was the right move. We're happy to participate in this funding round and support the company's next phase of innovation and growth."

TrilioVault for Kubernetes is a leading cloud-native data protection platform helping organizations migrate to new cloud infrastructure, recover quickly from ransomware attacks and comply with disaster recovery mandates. Trilio is well positioned to capitalize on a rapidly growing market for cloud-native management solutions. According to IDC, 70% of all net-new apps in production will be cloud-native by 2024, up from just 10% in 2020. This momentous shift to containerized applications means enterprises need robust and reliable data protection for Kubernetes-based applications.

*Recent Milestones*

*About Trilio*

Trilio is a leader in cloud-native data protection and management for applications using Kubernetes and OpenStack. Our TrilioVault technology is trusted by cloud architects and DevOps engineers for backup and recovery, migration, ransomware protection and application mobility. Customers in telecom, defense, automotive and financial services leverage TrilioVault to easily migrate to new cloud infrastructure, recover quickly from ransomware attacks and comply with disaster recovery protocols. Trilio.io, Twitter and LinkedIn.

