WECO Begins Fresh Daily Dinner Delivery in Fairfield County, Connecticut and Westchester County, New York

WECO, a service that offers chef-crafted meals made from scratch daily and hand-delivered to your door, is now delivering in Fairfield County, Connecticut and Westchester County, New York. WECO's mission is to share joy through food with the belief that better food is regenerative to our families, our communities, our farms, and our planet. WECO chefs make fresh, delicious meals in local kitchens, using regionally and ethically-sourced ingredients, and deliver them to your door each day in time for dinner. The company is establishing a 5,200-square-foot location in Westport, CT to serve both counties and will soon be offering nearby residents an option for curbside pick-up as an alternative to delivery.

Americans are spending less time at the dinner table because of complicated work schedules, the time it takes to prepare a meal, and other commitments. WECO solves dinner for time-strapped families and individuals by delivering high-quality, nutritious, and delicious family-style meals every weeknight.

"We believe in the power of good food bringing people together," said Jennifer Fremont-Smith, founder and CEO of WECO. "In Fairfield and Westchester Counties, we can provide better options for a fresh, delicious meal to busy families and individuals or those who want to take the guesswork out of dinner preparation. We also look forward to featuring local farmers and purveyors while making a positive impact on the community."

WECO is not a subscription model, and no order minimums are required. Customers sign up via email to receive a weekly menu and can order just for the days they would like. Menus change weekly, based on local and seasonally available ingredients, allowing WECO to evolve its offerings based on regular customer feedback and the creativity of its chefs. Gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options are also available.

Food is prepared daily by chefs in WECO kitchens and hand-delivered fresh, not shrink-wrapped and shipped through the mail like many ready-to-eat meals. Meals arrive fully-prepared and ready to heat, plate, and enjoy.

WECO is deeply community-oriented, sourcing from local farmers and purveyors wherever possible, featuring local ingredients, and donating to local organizations. Through its operating practices, WECO has designed a fair and equitable workplace for its chefs, line cooks, packers, and drivers on the team, and it operates a close-to-zero minimal food waste environment by ordering precisely the amount needed to serve its customers.

WECO was born during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to bring light into the local community. It now proudly serves towns throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Connecticut.

