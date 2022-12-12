Austin Rotter Talks About LinkedIn Marketing Hacks to Grow Business Organically

LinkedIn provides businesses with opportunities to connect with the right audience. Austin Rotter, the acclaimed media strategist shares his thoughts on LinkedIn's growth strategy.

Brand generation and lead generation are always the two ultimate goals for any business. LinkedIn is the place that provides businesses with the platform to market their service to the right audience. Here they can establish themselves as thought leaders by building a meaningful network. The renowned PR professional, Austin Rotter believes marketers can achieve success in less time by following an appropriate LinkedIn strategy.

“To grow business on LinkedIn organically, you need to start on the right foot. The first thing that marketing managers should do is to claim the custom URL. Managing and altering your company page URL is easy and wouldn’t take more than a few minutes, but the effort will go a long way.”

According to Austin, a customized LinkedIn URL will give the company a professional look. Businesses with custom URLs receive more clicks and it will also help them claim a social spot on search engines like Google or Bing.

“Before you start working on lead generation, give your company page an authoritative look. Prospects would like to know more about your businesses prior to engaging in the conversation. So make sure your company profile represents the best of your businesses. Add your logo instead of a static display picture, post an eye-catching banner, and don’t forget to add your website URL.”

Austin is of the opinion that such small things make a big difference. He mentioned that prospects look into details and contrary to common beliefs, read the summary section as well. He proposes businesses should make an effort to ensure their LinkedIn profile matches their brand identities. A company should present its values and USPs in the best way possible to engage the audience.

He suggests businesses must link employees, directors, and partners or founders to their LinkedIn profiles. This is a great way to spread the word about your businesses in the professional community. Austin considers it an excellent approach to make your business look more authentic.

“Your posts or messages can reach more people when you have set a strong company profile,” explained Austin. “Before you start connecting with people or other businesses, try sharing industry-relevant posts on your page. There’s a high demand for quality content on LinkedIn and you can win clients quickly by sharing valuable insights.”

As per Austin, businesses must ensure that they are posting valuable, informative, and problem-solving content. This way they can quickly build loyal followers and establish their authority on LinkedIn.

“When you have a good followership, you can build LinkedIn community groups around them. Since you’ll be sharing useful and relevant information, they will be happy to be part of your groups. From there, you can generate lists of quality prospects only to target them later for lead generation.”

The acclaimed PR strategist believes companies can grow quickly on LinkedIn if they follow the right strategy. This is an ideal platform for businesses where they can find leads organically. However, he recommends that companies should focus on building relationships rather than marketing their services vigorously.

