Aria's New Christmas Single is an Ode to Peace in a Disconnected World

Aria’s new festive track, A Christmas Letter, is written as an antidote to dividedness everywhere. With over 1.2 million recent online impressions and a chart presence in both Italy and Australia, the Italian artist’s new song is cited as one to watch this December.

The Track

A Christmas Letter is written in the Motown/ Gospel style. It’s a heartfelt dedication to women, children, and service workers around the world who help their communities keep going. It goes out to the hospital workers, hotel employees, far-flung artists, and countless more who are working hard against all the odds. In particular, the artist’s heart is with the women of Ukraine during this terrible time.

The track features Afro-American singer Sherita-O (Boney M.), The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Macedonian children’s choir, Heruvimi. The lyrics were written by Cambridge author Nicolette Turner.

Recorded at the historic Downtown Recording Studios in Johannesburg and mixed by Jack Rouben in LA (I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor, Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Earth, Wind & Fire), A Christmas Letter is available to stream today.

About the Artist

Aria is an Italian artist who first rose to notoriety as a key figure in the Italian progressive rock scene and as founder of the famous Celeste (aka The Crimson King of Italy).

In April 2022, the composer released The Next Life, a song dedicated to the environment and endangered animals which generated 200,000 streams, over a million views, and charted in Italy and Australia.

A Christmas Letter can be heard on the radio today and is available for streaming online:

