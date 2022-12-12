Submit Release
JUNO DIAGNOSTICS™ TO PRESENT AT THE JANUARY 2023 BIOTECH SHOWCASE IN SAN FRANCISCO

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Diagnostics™ (JunoDx™), a company focused on bringing vital health information to patients by improving access, affordability, and transparency, today announced that JunoDx's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dirk van den Boom, will present a corporate overview at the Biotech Showcase 2023 meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 2:00 PM. The Biotech Showcase Conference is taking place in San Francisco in parallel to the J.P. Morgan (JPM) 41st Annual HealthCare Conference.

The Company will be available to meet potential partners, collaborators, and investors. One-to-one appointments may be requested as follows:

About Juno Diagnostics

Juno Diagnostics™ is a category-defining health company bringing vital prenatal health information to patients by combining accessibility, affordability, and transparency. The Company has developed a proprietary Sample Collection Kit and Device to facilitate capillary blood-based testing. Its lead product, the Juno Hazel™ test, is a non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) test that utilizes Juno's proprietary Sample Collection Kit and improves access to high-quality testing results without the high cost, long lead times, and phlebotomy requirements of traditional NIPS.

For more information, visit www.junodx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
amy@juniper-point.com
858-366-3243

 

JunoDx

