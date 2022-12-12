Oil Storage Market is Projected to Reach US$ 15.3 Billion in 2027

Oil Storage Market is expected to reach US$ 15.3 Billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027, reports Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Oil Storage Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Rising global energy demand.

Increasing the adoption of new technologies.

Increase in oil & gas production activities and a surge in demand for crude oil in several end-use sectors.

The decline in crude oil prices.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Oil Storage Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Reserve Type (Strategic Reserve, Commercial Reserve),

(Strategic Reserve, Commercial Reserve), By End-Use Type (Crude Oil, Gasoline, Aviation Fuel, Middle Distillates, LNG, and LPG),

(Crude Oil, Gasoline, Aviation Fuel, Middle Distillates, LNG, and LPG), By Product Type (Fixed Roof, Floating Roof, Spherical, and Others),

(Fixed Roof, Floating Roof, Spherical, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Oil Storage Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The market is segmented as fixed roof, floating roof, spherical, and Others. The floating roof segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for low & medium flash point hydrocarbon-related products.

Market Trends by Reserve Type

The market is segmented into strategic reserves and commercial reserves. The commercial reserve segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by incessant soaring petroleum product demand on account of increasing urbanization.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period. The government and authority’s positive outlook toward the expansion of oil refining capabilities in the United States drives the market in the region. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also likely to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Oil Storage Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Synder

Denali

ZCL Composites

Superior Tank Company

L.F. Manufacturing

Vopak

Elixir

Roth industries

Ergil

Waterford Tank & Fabrication

Tianjin Anson International Company

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Oil Storage Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

