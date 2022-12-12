Medical Aesthetics Market is Projected to Reach US$ 18.94 Billion in 2028

Medical Aesthetics Market is expected to reach US$ 18.94 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Medical Aesthetics Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Medical Aesthetics Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures.

Growing awareness of cosmetic procedures.

Rising disposable income.

Prevalence of skin diseases.

Technological advancements.

Rising expenditure on cosmetic surgeries.

Growing demand for medical aesthetics to improve physical appearance.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type ,

, By End-User Type,

By Region.

Medical Aesthetics Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The market is segmented as facial aesthetic products, body contouring devices, cosmetic implants, physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners, physician-dispensed eyelash products, skin aesthetic devices, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, thread lift products, and nail treatment laser devices.

Among these product types, it is estimated that the facial aesthetic products segment is likely to be the major product type during the forecast period, largely due to the increasing demand for facial aesthetic treatments, growing number of working female population, increasing disposable income, and the desire to look young and attractive.

Market Trends by End-User Type

The market is segmented as clinics, hospitals, medical spas; beauty centers; and home care settings. The clinics, hospitals, and medical spas segment are expected to be dominant during the forecast period.

The segment’s growth is on account of the growing number of hospitals, clinics, and medical spas, the availability of infrastructural and financial resources, technologically advanced devices, and skilled professionals to perform aesthetic procedures.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world. Among these regions, North America is expected to be the dominant region in the market during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is majorly attributed to the rising awareness of aesthetic procedures, increasing the number of skin diseases, the growing geriatric population, and technological advancement in the field of advanced medical devices. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Medical Aesthetics Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Allergan plc

Allergan-AbbVie

Alma Lasers, Ltd.

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Cutera Inc.

EI.En. S.p.A.

Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

Johnson & Johnson

Medytox, Inc.

Sientra, Inc.

