Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: MAIA)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has initiated coverage of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: MAIA). The in-depth 20-page initiation report includes detailed information on the MAIA Biotechnology’s business model, services, industry, valuation, management, and risks.



The full research report is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Pan-cancer Therapeutic Applications with Potential to Overcome Therapeutic Resistance - The company’s lead small molecule telomere targeting agent, 6-thio-dG or THIO has the potential to be an effective therapeutic alternative to almost all forms of major cancer types. The presence of telomerase activity in over 85% of malignancies and in less than 1% of normal cells allows THIO to target multiple forms of solid and hematological malignancies with a high level of specificity. Furthermore, THIO has a differentiated dual mechanism of action, targeting telomere via telomerase and also inducing anti-cancer immunogenicity. With the potential to convert immunologically “cold” tumors into “hot” tumors, THIO can significantly improve the immunotherapy efficacy while overcoming the prior developed or intrinsic resistance.





About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, MAIA is a biotechnology company engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel cancer therapies with high unmet medical needs. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is currently being evaluated in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer.

For more information, visit https://maiabiotech.com/

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major global institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. for producing research materials regarding MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for research engagement. As of 12/12/22 the issuer had paid us $20,000 for our annual research services, consisting of $20,000 for an initiation report and $15,000 due for update notes due within 90 days of publishing initiation, with research services commencing and initiation payment made 11/10/22, both payments as part of annual subscription. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research related services as of 12/12/22. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. This report does not explicitly or implicitly affirm that the information contained within this document is accurate and/or comprehensive, and as such should not be relied on in such a capacity. All information contained within this report is subject to change without any formal or other notice provided. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover, we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete loss of their investment. Investors can find select risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. Please refer to Diamond initiation report for full disclaimers.

