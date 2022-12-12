Rio2 Virtual AGM Reminder and Inaugural ESG Report

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) wishes to remind its shareholders that its forthcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) will be held on December 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST. This will be an entirely virtual Meeting to be conducted via live webcast where all shareholders, regardless of geographic location, will have an equal opportunity to participate online. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.



The timing and process for voting are described in detail in the Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials mailed to shareholders and meeting materials available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the company’s website at www.rio2.com/investors.

VOTING DEADLINE

The voting deadline is 5:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday, December 12, 2022.

PARTICIPATION AT THE MEETING

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can participate in the Meeting in real-time online at https://meetnow.global/MKKFVPU by clicking “Shareholder” and entering the 15-digit Control Number located on the form of proxy. Duly appointed proxyholders can participate in the Meeting by entering an invitation code provided by Computershare before the start of the Meeting.

Voting at the Meeting will only be available for Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders. Non-Registered Shareholders who have not appointed themselves may attend the Meeting by clicking “Guest” and completing the online form.

Rio2 recommends shareholders log into the webcast at least 10 minutes in advance of the virtual meeting start time to ensure connectivity.

The Company wishes to advise Andrew Cox was appointed as a director after the publication of the Meeting materials and that, as such, the Meeting materials did not contemplate his nomination for election as a director at the Meeting. The Board of Directors, as then constituted, plans to appoint Andrew as a director following the Annual General and Special Meeting on December 14, 2022.

Shareholders who have questions about voting their shares or attending the AGM may contact Investor Relations by telephone at (604) 762-8918 or by email at info@rio2.com.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the AGM, please vote as soon as possible by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the AGM to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the AGM.

RIO2 2021 INAUGURAL ESG REPORT

Rio2 also announces the publication of its 2021 Inaugural ESG Report. Rio2 is committed to the principles of responsible mining and best practices in corporate governance. This report represents a comprehensive review of the Company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance factors related to Rio2’s development activities at its Fenix Gold Project in Chile for 2021.

The complete report is available at: https://onyen.com/published/RIO_2021_Annual_636.html

ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED

Rio2 is a mining company with a focus on development and mining operations with a team that has proven technical skills as well as successful capital markets track record. Rio2 is focused on taking its Fenix Gold Project in Chile to production in the shortest possible timeframe based on a staged development strategy. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiary, Fenix Gold Limitada, are companies with the highest environmental standards and responsibility with the firm conviction that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three axes (Social, Environment, Economics) of sustainable development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to apply environmental standards beyond those that are mandated by regulators, seeking to protect and preserve the environment of the territories that we operate in.

