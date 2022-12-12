Clarity Gold Announces Name Change to Clarity Metals Corp.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce a name change from “Clarity Gold Corp.” to “Clarity Metals Corp.” (the “Name Change”), to be effective on December 15, 2022. Trading of the Company’s common shares is expected to resume under the new name and under the ticker symbol “CMET” on the Canadian Securities Exchange as of market open on December 15, 2022. In connection with the Name Change, the Company’s new CUSIP will be 18066R103 and the new ISIN will be CA18066R1038. There is no consolidation of shares associated with the Name Change.

James Rogers, CEO of Clarity comments “Clarity is pleased to be changing its name to better represent the diversification of the Company’s portfolio of assets including the Lithum381 and Fecteau Projects which the Company has recently entered into option agreements to acquire fifty and one-hundred percent of respectively.”

The Company also announces that it has entered into the following marketing agreements:

A consulting agreement dated December 11, 2022 (the “ Agreement ”) with Milestone Capital Partners Ltd. (“ Milestone ”), pursuant to which Milestone has agreed to provide investor relation services including analyst, newsletter and media coverage throughout the German and European markets, and other duties mutually agreed upon by the Company and Milestone (the “ Milestone Services ”) in exchange for EUR€50,000. The Milestone Services will be conducted through digital marketing. The term of the Milestone Agreement is for a period of two months ending on February 11, 2023.

”) with Milestone Capital Partners Ltd. (“ ”), pursuant to which Milestone has agreed to provide investor relation services including analyst, newsletter and media coverage throughout the German and European markets, and other duties mutually agreed upon by the Company and Milestone (the “ ”) in exchange for EUR€50,000. The Milestone Services will be conducted through digital marketing. The term of the Milestone Agreement is for a period of two months ending on February 11, 2023. A master services agreement dated December 11, 2022 (the “ Native Ads Agreement ”) with Native Ads, Inc. (“ Native Ads ”), pursuant to which Native Ads has agreed to provide strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services (the “ Native Ad Services ”) as set forth in the Native Ads Agreement in exchange for US$60,000 The Native Ad Services will be conducted through digital marketing. The term of the Native Ads Agreement is for a period of six months ending on June 11, 2023.

”) with Native Ads, Inc. (“ ”), pursuant to which Native Ads has agreed to provide strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services (the “ ”) as set forth in the Native Ads Agreement in exchange for US$60,000 The Native Ad Services will be conducted through digital marketing. The term of the Native Ads Agreement is for a period of six months ending on June 11, 2023. A public relations services agreement dated December 11, 2022 (the “Think Ink Agreement”) with Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services (“Think Ink”), pursuant to which Think Ink has agreed to provide public relations services to the Company in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its products, services and securities, including product branding (the “Think Ink Services”) in exchange for US$50,000. The Think Ink Services will be conducted through digital marketing. The term of the Think Ink Agreement is for a period of six months ending on June 11, 2023.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration project generator company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects. The Company’s objective is to identify, acquire and develop gold-primary and base metals projects which have been overlooked, underfinanced or have become non-core assets and fallen dormant. Clarity’s exploration mandate is global and focused on countries with established legal and regulatory systems supporting mining investment. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol “CLAR”.

Clarity recently entered into an option agreement to acquire 50% of the Lithium381 Project adjacent to Allkem Limited’s (“Allkem”) James Bay Lithium feasibility stage project. See Clarity news release dated December 7, 2022.

The Company was also recently assigned an option to acquire 100% of the Fecteau project located in the prolific Abitibi gold belt adjacent to Osisko Mining’s Windfall project. See Clarity news release dated November 22, 2022.

Additionally, Clarity has title on several early-stage projects in British Columbia and Newfoundland:

Empirical Gold Copper Molybdenite Property (10,518 ha) – Lillooet, B.C.

Tyber Gold Copper Silver Property (928 ha) – Southeast Vancouver Island, B.C.

Gretna Green Gold Copper Silver Property (1,331 ha) - Port Alberni, Vancouver Island, B.C.

Harp Lake Nickel Property (3,452 ha) – Labrador, NL

Eddies Cove MVT Property (450 ha) –NW Newfoundland

Hare Bay Nickel Property (750 ha) –NW Newfoundland

To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James Rogers”

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (833) 387-7436

Email: info@claritygoldcorp.com

Website: www.claritygoldcorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.