BIO-key International and TD SYNNEX Public Sector Partner to Deliver Identity-Bound Biometric MFA Solutions to the U.S. Public Sector

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX Public Sector, part of TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), the premier government solutions aggregator. The partnership will enable BIO-key to introduce its award-winning PortalGuard IAM solution and IBB to government agencies at the federal, state and local levels. With the distribution support provided by TD SYNNEX Public Sector, BIO-key is offering the industry's most secure identity and access management solutions to U.S. public sector organizations, government agencies and contractors.

TD SYNNEX Public Sector sells through an extensive group of government resellers and system integrators. They also enable purchases with a vast array of critical government purchasing vehicles and contracts at the federal, state and local government levels. Its expansive government reseller network and contract vehicles will enhance access to BIO-Key's secure IBB solutions and improve the buying experience for federal civilian and Department of Defense agencies, federal government contractors and county government departments.

The need for convenient, secure IAM solutions has never been higher, with an increasing amount of critical work done online or remotely. Trust in who has access to what is paramount to building trust inside the government. In particular, government organizations at all levels are targets for threat actors to attempt to gain access to protected data. The ability to safeguard these systems needs to be matched by the ability of a diverse range of government employees, contractors, and the public to access information and systems securely. These new requirements have driven an unprecedented need for cybersecurity solutions like those offered by BIO-Key, especially in the government.

"The partnership between BIO-key and TD SYNNEX Public Sector will be beneficial in leveraging the channel to reach additional government organizations searching for cost-effective and extremely secure IAM solutions," said Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer at BIO-key. "This ability to target and grow additional government customers through resellers and system integrators is instrumental in proliferating BIO-key's innovative solutions across the government, solving some of the most critical needs they are confronting today. We are excited to be working with TD SYNNEX Public Sector and even more excited about providing the U.S. public sector the best IAM solution in the market today."

About TD SYNNEX Public Sector

TD SYNNEX Public Sector is a business unit of TD SYNNEX. It is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs and solving the challenges of the U.S. federal, state, local and education markets. TD SYNNEX Public Sector helps simplify the process and removes barriers for independent infrastructure and software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the U.S. public sector. For more information, please click here.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors'' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

Engage with BIO-key:

BIO-key Media Contact:

Erin Knapp

Matter Communications

BIO-key@matternow.com

914-260-3158