Magenta Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, to Review MGTA-117 Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magenta Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to more patients, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 7:30 a.m. Central Time (CT) tomorrow, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 to review the MGTA-117 clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 does escalation clinical trial that will be presented at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.



The oral presentation at ASH, entitled “MGTA-117, an Anti-CD117 Antibody-Drug Conjugated with Amanitin, in Participants with Relapsed/Refractory Adult Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplasia with Excess Blasts (MDS-EB): Safety, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics Initial Findings from a Phase 1/2 Study” will be presented in person at the conference today at 4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT.

To access the conference call, please register online at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI872661cff05d4191a7bb100830aae147. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a conference ID. The live webcast of the call and slide deck may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hk2eojv2 or by visiting the Investors & Media section of the company's website https://investor.magentatx.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Events & Presentations page.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise to revolutionize blood and immune reset to allow more patients to take advantage of the curative potential of stem cell transplant and potentially improve eligibility for future gene therapies.

Magenta is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.magentatx.com.

