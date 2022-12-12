Jourdan Completes Stripping, Mapping and Channel Sampling Program on Its Baillargé Property

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF; FRA: 2JR1) (“Jourdan” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the completion of a stripping, mapping and sampling campaign on its Baillargé property (see Fig.1). The already known pegmatite occurrences located on the property have been stripped, mapped and sampled along their strike extent, which as a result of such activities is now better understood. The new stripping program has resulted in a significant strike extension of the known spodumene-bearing dykes. (see Fig.2).







Figure 1: Baillargé property with historic lithium occurrences. Source (GM 66452).





Figure 2: The stripped, mapped and channel sampled areas on existent and expanded spodumene dykes.

The stripping program was executed by GeoTasks Inc.’s technical team from Sudbury, Ontario, and their technical team was supervised by OGQ compliant senior geologists. Approximately 2,400 m2 were stripped, mapped, and sampled along the pegmatites.

The Baillargé property is located in the Province of Quebec, in Abitibi, in the township of La Corne on Map 32 C 05 (NTS). It consists of 35 claims and is located 38 kilometres north of the town of Val-d’Or and at about 30 kilometres southwest of the village of Barraute. The property also covers about three-quarters of Lake Baillargé. The area comprises 1,299 hectares in total.

Figure 3: Up to 50-centimetre long spodumene crystals found in the pegmatite outcrops at the Baillargé property. Mapping and sampling have been conducted around these veins to determine their maximum strike extents, which as a result of such activities are now better understood.

Baillargé claims surround the site of the former producing La Corne Molybdenum mine. The La Corne mine was operated intermittently by Molybdia Corporation Limited from 1951 to 1972 as an underground mine. Total production during this period was 3,838,844 tons of ore at a head grade of 0.33% MoS2 (6.6 lbs/ ton) and 0.040% bismuth (0.80 lbs/ton). Source: (GM 28882).

The mineralisation occurs in a swarm of quartz-pegmatite veins hosted by a large sill or stock of biotite granite. The granite appears to be a northeast-trending body about 1,000 metres long and located within the Preissac-Lacorne batholith. In the upper levels of the La Corne Molybdenum mine, the mineralisation appears to be approximately 426 metres wide, narrowing to about 350 metres at the 228 metres level. Source: (GM 28882). A biotite schist of sedimentary origin bounds the sill or stock to the north and south also hosts sets of veins carrying molybdenum and bismuth. Production results at, and information applicable to, the La Corne molybdenum mine are not indications of results that could be obtained at, or information applicable to, the Baillargé property.

The access to the Baillargé property is excellent, being that it is located just 3 kilometres from a paved road. No major environmental constraints affect the property. The lands are on government and private land and are covered by forest, lakes and rivers. To date, the Baillargé property does not appear to be subject to ministerial constraints.

Jourdan’s Executive Chairman, Dr. Andreas Rompel, stated, “Again, we are advancing one of our projects in the lithium prolific region north of Val-d’Or. Since our flagship project Vallée is advancing well with continuous drilling and our previously announced earn-in and joint venture agreement with North American Lithium Inc., we are putting an effort into Baillargé to prepare it for subsequent diamond drilling in the following years as a result of the current mapping and sampling exercise.”

All samples from the channel sampling program will be sent to Impact Global Solutions Inc.’s laboratory in Delson, Québec (“IGS”) for analysis by sodium peroxide fusion and ICP finish. This laboratory is recognized by the industry and accredited ISO/MEC 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada. In addition to the quality assurance and quality controls (“QA/QC”) employed by IGS, Jourdan developed a rigorous QA/QC protocol for its operators, including the insertion of analytical standard samples, duplicates and coarse silica blanks on a systematic basis.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: info@jourdaninc.com

Phone: (416) 861-5800

www.jourdaninc.com

Cautionary statements

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company’s properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to management’s expectation that the stripping, sampling, and mapping campaign will extend the strike of the known spodumene containing dykes at its Baillargé property, and the ability of the Company to commence a diamond drilling campaign at its Baillargé property and to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8515948-569b-4fd7-9880-14d4b2d5a667

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c148751-5df3-4160-bb1b-d4d87349505b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ddefb84-cd95-470d-aa47-77762b8bcc94